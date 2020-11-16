Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Reminder: These Are (Still) Not Normal Times

It is easy to forget that we haven't always lived our lives this heightened.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It’s been eight months since the world flipped upside down.

Eight months since we all went into hiding in the cold darkness of winter, attempting to protect ourselves from a worldwide pandemic we knew (and know) very little about.

One day, we were just going about our lives, with just a faint murmur of COVID-19 in the background. The next? Our entire society was entirely transformed.

They say it takes a number of days to form a habit, and with the banal repetition of many of these COVID-impacted days, becoming accustomed to this new way of life is inevitable.

But just because living in a COVID-world feels normal now, or even like second nature, that doesn’t mean that it isn’t having lasting impact.

Just because the trauma of coronavirus might feel “normal,” that doesn’t mean it isn’t having an impact on your brain on a physical and psychological level. Reminder: we are going through collective trauma as a society right now.

It is easy to forget that we haven’t always lived our lives this heightened, fearing what could happen to us or those we love every time we walk out the door or approach another human.

Sometimes I forget that I didn’t used to think about getting infected every time I saw a group of people standing together.

Sometimes I forget that hugging the people I love didn’t used to be dangerous.

Sometimes I forget that traveling used to be second-nature, and that hopping on a bus, train, plane, etc, didn’t feel like literally betting on life-or-death.

Sometimes I forget what it was like to not feel trapped, back when the world felt like an open door, rather than a closed border.

Sometimes I forget that my mental health challenges used to feel less all-consuming, because I could more easily regulate by being out of the house and in close proximity with others.

Sometimes I forget just how much of a traumatic impact being completely alone for months on end in the height of quarantine had on me, especially as someone who already struggles.

It has been eight months. And yes, all of our lives have changed. We’ve adjusted our routines, our priorities, and so on… We’ve shaped them for survival. And adapting for survival for nearly a year can be exhausting.

I don’t have much wisdom to offer other than simply reminding you that traumatic, survival instincts are running rampant right now, both within ourselves and in our interactions with others.

You don’t have to “figure it out.” Our world is hurting, and you’re allowed to be hurting too.

    Haley Stern, Communicator | Entrepreneur | Mental Health Advocate at Mosaic Media

    Haley Stern is a writer, content creator, entrepreneur and advocate with a niche in the personal and professional development space.  She is an experienced freelance writer working with business leaders to elevate their thought leadership platforms, and is the founder of Mosaic Media. Haley graduated from the University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Science in Public Communication, and has had her writing published in The Mighty, Unwritten Magazine, YourTango, HerCampus, 60 Seconds Magazine and The Movie Network. Additionally, Haley is a mental health and trauma advocate.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Your ‘New Normal’Is Our Normal.

    by Lisa Cox
    Community//

    “Advocate for others” With Fotis Georgiadis & Larry Seamans

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    Anxiety Lately? Surprising Reasons and What to Do About It

    by Jodie Eckleberry-Hunt

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.