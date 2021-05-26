Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Remind yourself you’re the best !!

I am the greatest. I said that even before I knew I was - Muhammad Ali

Nothing will moves you, until you believe you are best, you can do it, you’ll make it !! Nobody will come to you everyday and motivate you, strengthen you.. you have to push yourself to do it. You are your motivator. Though your friends and family encourage you, motivates you, its up to you to push yourself further. For pushing yourself you should have positive thoughts about yourself.

First of all you should love yourself. Take care of yourself. This will instantly increase your positive thoughts about yourself. These things surely stimulate you to get things done. Start saying positive words about yourself when you start your day, at your tough times, encourage the same thing for your family and friends. Especially to children..

Where the positive thoughts waving, there will be surely the place for positive vibes. The positives vibes triggers your productivity, increase your good mood, refresh your mind & body, makes your place a happy place. Don’t just remember your worries, faults, obstacles, failures keeping moving by motivating yourself. Having the positive affirmation within yourself, repeat it every time you need it. Keep you negative thoughts aside, keep rocking !!

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

