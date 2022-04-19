Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive
Thrive
Community

Remembering to tell our stories

My story told to the economic students at Howard University

Thrive invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

How often do we remember to tell our story? Not the story someone wished for us. Not the story someone told us. But rather the story of evolving from a place of nothingness to the presence of being somebody.

Many voices of black, brown, and other people are muffled forever within; some stories thrive, others drown, and merely exist. The late great storyteller Maya Angelou reminds us that we all have stories to tell. As we shuffle from birth to death, what lies between the layers of life? 

On Easter Sunday morning, I went with others to see the sunrise.

I reflected on the talk I was to give students at my Alma mater Howard University later that week. I became full of joy. As I looked back and made a few notes on the life that I lived, I was humbled, grateful, and full of a spirit of thankfulness that I was born at a moment in time when a little black girl from a segregated town in the US could have the wonderful life I have been granted as an economist and educator. Hear me tell my story of how it came to be.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

You might also like...

Community//

Stacey L. Holman: “Know where you end, when someone begins”

by Edward Sylvan
Canva Photo
Community//

Hiding From Your Greatness

by Velera Wilson
Community//

St. Clair Detrick-Jules: “Low self-esteem can lead to a lack of self-worth”

by Jilea Hemmings
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.