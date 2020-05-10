Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Remembering the last Mother’s day joy

Mother's make it happen

By
Grace Rolle Mother’s day 2013

My mom was not well. The toll of over 50 years of hypertension and the lifelong medication that came with it had weaken her. But while she knew her days were numbered, she often rallied her energy for a show of joy and support around her family.

We did not know it would be our last Mother’s day with our mom, but we knew we wanted it to be special. All of her children gathered from across the country to celebrate her on the eve of Mother’s day 2013. Her only son and last child organized a gathering by renting a home an hour north of the family homestead in Miami, Florida. The home could house the even half dozen (siblings only) tribute to a mom whose legacy was devoted to the care of those she loved most, her family.

For Mother’s day we planned a formal photo shoot at the nearby J. C. Penny where mom had lifetime benefits as a retired employee. The day before that special occasion, Mom insisted that her hair be styled by her hairdresser whom was more than an hour away. Most of Saturday morning was spent at the hairdresser, but when the deed was done, she was almost gleeful.

On Mother’s day, there was a special meal, special tributes, and then there were the photos. We all wore white tops. Each sibling took turns with Mom to have their own “Mother & Child” sitting. Then there were several group shots.

Mother’s Day 2013

My mom left us physically in 2014, we never had another Mother’s day again with her but what we did have is the joy from knowing that she was special and she believed we were special. As a mom now I have come to understand that a Mother’s love and joy is forever — one of the greatest gifts we can share – a true treasure.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the heroes who make life special for their children all over the world – even in the face of a global pandemic.

In Bangladesh village

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.d., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacquki Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, and Ms.Nia Rock.

