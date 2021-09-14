REMAIN: “The things I know now had to be learned”

The things I know now had to be learned. Because of that, I understand and value the lessons more.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing guitarist/lead vocalist Caleb of REMAIN.

Remain is an American Rock band from Denton, TX. The band played its first show at the Labb in Denton on August 16, 2014. Since then, they have honed a powerful, poetic sound composed of bar-rattling jams and rock anthems.

In the Fall of 2015 Remain recorded their debut EP “The World Beyond.” The EP was recorded at Reeltime Audio in Denton, TX with the Grammy-award-winning producer/engineer Eric Delegard.

In March of 2016, the band secured management by signing with Robert Speed Productions and “The World Beyond” went on to have singles featured on local stations DentonRadio.com as well as 97.1 The Eagle. In addition, the single “Speed” was featured on The Deuce Radio Shows originating in the UK and was featured on multiple radio shows in Europe, Australia, and North America.

In the Summer of 2017 Remain released the single “Millennial Nation” which aired on multiple radio shows worldwide.

In 2018 Remain’s single “Millennial Nation ‘’ was picked up by Bongo Boy Records. The single was added to the labels’ album “Alternative Rock MachOne;” a release that was distributed to the Asian and other worldwide markets. In conjunction with their first label release, Remain was named by The Dentonite as one of Denton’s 15 Music Acts Making Moves in 2018!

In 2019, Remain underwent a lineup change and committed to redefining its sound. Most of 2019 were spent, funding, writing, rehearsing, demoing songs, regrouping the band lineup, and finally returning to Reeltime Audio in Oct. 2019 to complete their first full-length album entitled “Millennial Nation.”

“Millennial Nation” was set to be released in April 2020. As Covid-19 hit, Remain decided to hold off on releasing the debut LP, let the pandemic pass, and hopefully clear the way for a more impactful release.

The debut LP “Millennial Nation” will be released in Summer 2021. Stay tuned for updates! Remain loves ya.

Things seen are temporary, only unseen things will Remain.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I (Caleb — guitar/lead vox) was riding horses for a living in the middle of nowhere Oklahoma. The guy I was working for knew I played. One day he called me and told me to meet him at the local hole-in-the-wall bar — he said “bring your guitar and if they like you, they’ll pay you 100 dollars a night.” The next thing I knew, I had a monthly residency there and that was all I could think about. About six months went by and I decided to quit riding horses for a living and pursue music more actively. I was 20 years old.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have had an innumerable amount of substance-induced promises and seen just about all of the oddities of the nightlife. However, I did a stretch where I was playing a residency at a Best Western Premiere. One night there was a very wealthy man drinking alone and watching me perform — he was wearing a fur coat and had a 3 karat diamond engagement ring on his finger. He began talking to me in between sets and explained to me that he and his partner were getting married later that year in Hawaii.

At the end of the night, he threw a wad of cash in my tip jar, threw a wad of cash to the bartender, then pulled me aside and asked me if I could play “All You Need is Love’’ by the Beatles. He then gave me his card, wrote his finance’s personal number on the back, and told me that he wanted to fly me to Hawaii in the summer, and would pay me any amount I asked for to play at his wedding Then he got my email address and phone number and told me to email him in the morning and he would send me the details. Next, he told the bartender to send a bucket and a bottle to his room at the top, did a shot, grabbed his fur coat, went up to his suite, and I never heard from him again.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I lost my voice in 2015 due to overuse and incorrect singing technique, My vocal cords actually developed a polyp and began to bleed. It was terribly embarrassing and frustrating and I ended up having to have vocal cord surgery. I didn’t speak for two weeks and didn’t sing for three months.

The good news is, I started taking singing seriously and began to work with a vocal therapist and a vocal coach. This was a period of tremendous growth for me. I learned how to use my voice correctly, and learned my range. What seemed like a setback at the time was actually an opportunity. I am better because of it.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We are very excited about our new album Millennial Nation. Of course, it is finished, but because of Covid, we are just now getting to release it. I am proud of the album.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity enhances life. Art also enhances life. So, if there is diversity in art, there is a better chance that everyone gets reached. Our job is to reach the people.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The problem with me is, if I would’ve been told, I do not think I would’ve listened. The things I know now had to be learned. Because of that, I understand and value the lessons more.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I do not have much advice to offer. But in my case, I had to truly assess who I am and come to understand/believe that this is my purpose in life. I couldn’t quit if I wanted to.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have no more influence than anyone else. Before I worry about starting any movements, my job is to love others and be there for my family and friends.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My wife Kailey is my teammate in life. Any success I ever have will always be our success.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Faith is being sure of what you hope for, and certain of what you cannot see.” Believing this is a daily endeavor.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

If I could have a private breakfast with anyone in the world I would choose to do so with my wife and daughter. Feel free to tag my wife! @kailey_coonrod

How can our readers follow you online?

www.remaintheband.com

@remaintheband

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you as well. Keep up the good work.