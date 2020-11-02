Religion Class: My Foundation

Although I never fully realized the value of religion throughout my education, religion class most certainly defined me.

I remember making my First Communion with my second grade class at St. Florian all the way to becoming a Eucharistic Minister my senior year at Marian Catholic High School. During those years, it seemed that religion was just another class to pass.

Fast forward today; adult wife and mom. My life philosophy has evolved tremendously since school- including views on religion. Ultimately, God is my Pillar Belief. Religion is my foundation.

However, I also believe in Energy – which is a belief that was not welcomed by the Catholic Church. We live on a vibrational planet, and everything on the planet vibrates, including people. We either put out a high vibration or a low vibration. A high vibration results from feelings of fulfillment, love, respect, etc. Low vibrations come from feelings of anxiety, anger, depression, etc.

Now, through real world experience, I understand the significance of the Holy Spirit. I believe human beings have spirit, soul, and body. Our spirit is timeless. Although Holy Spirit was an important lesson every year in school, it took maturity and evolution of self to grasp the magnitude.

Although I believe in the ideas portrayed in the Bible, I don’t believe the stories are completely accurate. It is widely accepted that “A period of forty years separates the death of Jesus from the writing of the first gospel.” The lessons are valuable, so I will continue to keep the Bible handy at my home, for myself and my family.

Today, I realize that many of my closets friendships were formed in catholic school. Therefor, they believe in God and they’re teaching ther families to do the same. I also found a Lutheran preschool and Catholic grade school for my family. Believing in the presence of God – a higher power in our universe – makes us ultimatley accountable to live our lives as good humans.

At the Vatican

Whether or not you believe in God, religion in schools can shape our future generation;

Teachings of goodwill and the golden rule of “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Promoting ethics and good morals

Inner strength and courage to do the right thing

The message of forgiveness

Sense of community and belonging

Selfless Service

Knowing that we will answer to a higher power, so LIVE WELL

Rather than eliminating God in public forums in our country, I hope the opposite occurs. Our society will improve when people believe in a higher power – whether it’s God, Yahweh, Buddha or Allah.