Relentlessly Pursuing Your Dreams

Have you ever set a goal for yourself? Or had a dream you wanted to realize? If you are like most of us, you might have started out full speed ahead, but then slowly lost some of that drive and had trouble getting motivated again. The truth of the matter is that refocusing and starting over in your journey is possible. My goal is to empower every human to discover that the Win is always Within; that you hold all of the answers right inside of you. Once you learn to discover this Victorious Spirit, and integrate the “Win Within” principle into your life, you will have the confidence to bypass obstacles and move closer to your goals every day. With the right approach, pursuing those dreams is as easy as 1, 2, 3:

Step 1: Understand that you are hardwired to be successful. Inside each one of us lays the victorious drive for success; it is only a matter of believing and releasing that spirit.

Step 2: Develop a personal mission statement. This will define your beliefs, values, and your purpose as it relates to your end goal. Developing this mission statement is critical in turning your dreams into your reality.

Step 3: Create a plan to reach your goal. Map out the steps you will take and how you will arrive at the final destination. As you execute this plan, keep your focus on the elements of the Big 5 (below)- which will help drive you to capture your victorious spirit!

The Big 5

You are what you eat, drink, think, and do: Everything you take in, both physically and mentally, becomes a part of you and influences your spirit. Sticking to a healthy, nutritious diet and being alert of keeping your thoughts and actions positive, will give you the confident energy to drive forward.

Be optimistic and positive in every interaction and thought. It’s quite simple – we attract the energy that we give off. By choosing to react positively in every situation, no matter what it entails, we will automatically attract more constructive and encouraging energy.

Look for new discoveries and adventures that are fun and exciting. Keep your eyes open for opportunities to experience something new. In order to grow, we have to continuously reach outside our comfort zone and bypass our personal barriers.

Develop your team of friends and family. Choose to surround yourself with those who believe in you and emit a healthy energy. Family and friends can serve as your strongest support system, to encourage and motivate you when you need it most. And you can do the same for them. 

Always conduct yourself with the highest character. Displaying exceptional character, even in the face of adversity, is a key factor that makes others believe in you. Developing and sharing remarkable character will give your self-esteem a boost and keep the victorious spirit lit within you.

Remember, the one habit that can transform your life the most is staying optimistic and positive, even in the most undesirable situations. Though it may feel tricky at first, learning to embrace this positivity and let it radiate out of you will be transformative not only to your life, but the lives of people around you. Feelings of positivity are contagious, and when you whole-heartedly emit this spirit, others will follow your lead and you will be happily surprised to see that nothing can bring you down. That how you react makes all of the difference and maintaining an “I can…I will” attitude and believing that everything is possible will bring you much closer to your dreams. Adopting a “win-win” strategy will be your motivation and inspiration to keep going and directly towards unleashing the win within you!

    Bert Mandelbaum, M.D., DHL (hon), orthopedic surgeon, co-chair of medical affairs and author of “The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit” at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute

    Dr. Bert Mandelbaum is an orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine specialist, a member of the Board of Directors and co-chair of medical affairs at the renowned Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, as well as the published author of The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit and motivational speaker.

    Dr. Mandelbaum is a medical graduate of Washington University Medical School in St. Louis in 1980, and completed his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and fellowship in Sports Medicine from UCLA. He served on the faculty at UCLA from 1986-89 and subsequently joined the Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group where he currently serves as the Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship Program and the Research and Education Foundation and Medical Director for the FIFA Medical Center of Excellence in Santa Monica.

    Academically, he is a prolific researcher having published over 100 journal articles and five books. He has received five national awards for Excellence in Research in the Field of Sports Medicine. Since 1995, he has been on the editorial board of the American Journal of Sports Medicine and associate editor for Current Concept Reviews. He also served as executive board member for the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and is the former President of the International Cartilage Repair Society. Dr. Mandelbaum is an active member of multiple professional medical societies including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery, the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. He was honored in a distinguished fashion in 2009 with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters (DHL) from the State University of New York.

    As a team physician, Dr. Mandelbaum has worked with UCLA Athletics, Pepperdine University, and the LA Galaxy and Chivas USA MLS teams. He was the Chief Medical Officer for Women’s World Cup Soccer 1999 and 2003, US Soccer Men’s National Teams Physician since 1991, and the assistant Medical Director for Major League Soccer since 1996. Dr. Mandelbaum served as USA Team Physician for Soccer World Cups in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010. He served as FIFA medical officer for the 2014 World Cup. In 2002, Dr. Mandelbaum was appointed to FIFA Medical Assessment and Research Committee (F-MARC). In 2007, he was appointed to FIFA’s Sports Medicine Committee where he served until 2017. Dr. Mandelbaum also served as Olympic Medical Officer for the Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, and RIO 2016 games. Dr. Mandelbaum was named Chief Medical Officer for the 2015 World Special Olympic Games, the 2015 and 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and served as Chief Medical Director of the 2016 Copa América Centenario. He has also served as director of research for Major League Baseball.

    In addition to authoring and co-authoring a bevy of clinical research on a variety of orthopaedic topics and having a significant presence on the sidelines of the world’s largest sporting event, Dr. Mandelbaum has received numerous public accolades including designation as a Super Doctor in Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Surgery for a consecutive 12-year period since 2007. Dr. Mandelbaum is a frequent medical expert contributor to mainstream media publications and websites including Medscape, Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports, MSN and Men’s Health, as well as local and television news outlets, including NBC, ABC and Fox television affiliates.

