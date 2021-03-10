Releasing the Shackles For Maidenhood To Bloom! #womenshistorymonth

One of the necessary obligations for Maidens, of any culture, is to enjoy the lightness of maidenhood. Of course, tending to the garden is a lot of hard work. Yet, the common misconception is that it is supposed to be, heavy. Such is especially true, as it pertains to the young Maidens of Black American gardens. We cannot forget the herstorical context, associated with it. We cannot forget the burdens plagued upon Black American female bodies, and the level of violence committed against them. In fact, we should never forget. Yet, we can release the burdens of a painful past. Yes, we can!

In a previous writing, I mentioned a certain aura (and stale stench), which has been projected upon Black America, and her gardens. It is a staleness, which covers the vibrancy and beauty of Black American aesthetics. Just imagine a dense , murky-colored fog, where such coloring establishes a haggardly appearance; an atrocious taste, where a feminine presence is removed from feminine aesthetics. More of that to come for another viewing and another hue. However, this stench within Black America’s gardens needs to be released. No longer can the maidens of the garden continue to ignore its presence. Like toxic weeds, it strangles the natural essence and beauty of such gardens. Not only must we air out that stench, but we must begin to wash it away from our own aura and hue. The stench is heavy and painful. Nevertheless, it continues to create a certain vibe of ugliness, which renders our womanhood as removed from those natural delights of femininity and womanhood. Of course, that is not entirely our fault. Though many of our foremothers understood the magic and whispers of their gardens, they were not always permitted to own them. On the contrary, we can. And, in the Spirit of our foremothers, it is our responsibility to return to them. Even if they have been chopped, exploited, it is our responsibility to return to them. For, as soon as we return to them, they will embrace us; as they have been in urgent need of tenderness and care. They have been yearning to be watered, fed, caressed, and grown in their natural state. Once we return to them, care for them in the way they need to be, then they will return nourishment back to us. It’s the way of nature. It’s the healing way.

A shift is happening in Black America, and her authentic, feminine presence is reclaiming her rightful place, within her gardens. It’s only nature for such to take place. No longer will we ever abandon our feminine identity for a faux notion that such was be abandoned for the “greater good” of the cause. After all, in any culture, it is the authentic feminine presence, which has birthed that collective of people. We have to think about it. Why was it that so many of our Sisters (or Sistas) accepted such an insane notion? Why were too many of our maidens willing to throw again their feminine essence, in order to support a form of hypermasculinity, which did not even honor them? Of course, we soon came to realize that it was not in our best interest. It never was! In fact, it was for the advancement of such men, who secretly hated the feminine imagery of their birthing. Hating it so much that they were willing to exploit her labor, energy, and presence for self-elevation; while abandoning her, at the end. It is very imperative that we come to understand, and remember that. Never again will such every happen. Because you see, my Darlings, when you embrace your gardens-when you cherish your cultural gardens-you understand just how sacred and precious they are. In fact, you understand that Earthly wisdom, that gardens are the best form of healing. No matter how many centuries the pain may linger, it can always be healed, when returning back to, our gardens. In fact, that’s what we needed to have been doing, all along. Returning to our gardens. Alice Walker had already made the call! And when Mother calls, it is only right for the Maidens to return. The question is when do we return, and how. Well, that is very simple. NOW! We return now. We’ll figure out the, how!