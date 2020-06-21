Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Release of fondness – Story 9

Eloquence Silence - Story 9

By


To distract us, I offered to play the game of silence. We renewed this playful experience and this is how I discovered the height of your unique, dreamlike language, brimming with sincerity and sensuality.

Your drawings, your gestures, your smile, your gaze, your expectations, your listening, your poems and the movement of your fingers, a prodigious reservoir of signs, have silence in common. I became interested in this grandiloquent Lord who permeates me and intrigues me. It is mystery and its almost sacred eloquence attracts me.

From silence to eloquence, from eloquence to poetry, I will try to interpret it.

In my imagination: 
Reading the soul in a face
Extort a smile hemmed with happiness
Getting a wet look 
Guessing anxiety while waiting a verdict
Wavering in emotion for a minute of silence
indulging in cranium listening and interpreting the micro mobility of the bones 

But also

I like nature to chat when men are silent: 
The surf of the waves, the motor of a ferry, the sound of the breaststroker, the wake of a trawler, the fluttering palm roofs, the sound of the cedar bark makes when it is torn off, the sigh of the buoy that dreams of reaching the bottom, the clash of the clouds, the crab that crawls and the birds that demonstrate. 


That paradox looks like you. It reveals your unique nature, an unspeakable ambivalence, a duality of rationalism and unpredictability in a climate of peace and communion without equal.

To be continued … 

fabienneherbane, Novelist

Fabienne Herbane graduated from  Paris IX Dauphine University in management and got a Master in  sociology of organizations. Then she became a professional in the Air Transport Industry.

Surprisingly she leaves the Industry. Her real passion was elsewhere. During her Master she enjoyed studying, reading and she discovered the diversity of Cultures and Traditions. Mixed with childhood dreams this triggered her decision to start a new life. Her curiosity to learn, her open mind were enriched while traveling. She focussed her experience, her ability for observation on the understanding and the respect of traditions in this modern world.

Writing is her literary and lively way to share her passion and her human adventures.

