Release of fondness – Story 9



To distract us, I offered to play the game of silence. We renewed this playful experience and this is how I discovered the height of your unique, dreamlike language, brimming with sincerity and sensuality.



Your drawings, your gestures, your smile, your gaze, your expectations, your listening, your poems and the movement of your fingers, a prodigious reservoir of signs, have silence in common. I became interested in this grandiloquent Lord who permeates me and intrigues me. It is mystery and its almost sacred eloquence attracts me.

From silence to eloquence, from eloquence to poetry, I will try to interpret it.

In my imagination:

Reading the soul in a face

Extort a smile hemmed with happiness

Getting a wet look

Guessing anxiety while waiting a verdict

Wavering in emotion for a minute of silence

indulging in cranium listening and interpreting the micro mobility of the bones



But also

I like nature to chat when men are silent:

The surf of the waves, the motor of a ferry, the sound of the breaststroker, the wake of a trawler, the fluttering palm roofs, the sound of the cedar bark makes when it is torn off, the sigh of the buoy that dreams of reaching the bottom, the clash of the clouds, the crab that crawls and the birds that demonstrate.



That paradox looks like you. It reveals your unique nature, an unspeakable ambivalence, a duality of rationalism and unpredictability in a climate of peace and communion without equal.

To be continued …