Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Release of fondness – Story 8

The birthday -Story 8

By

It is precisely on your birthday that I started my literary cooking to offer you what I may perhaps do best: transcribe my ideas, drive them and to channel them despite this imbroglio of fantastic roads which crisscross my brain. It’s not easy to clean up my inextricable networks of gateways, bifurcations, branch lines and access roads …


The traffic has become fluid again and I can finally dedicate this portrait to you.

You combine with your patience the charm of a deep and determined look. Your eyes speak to me and translate your feelings and your faith in me. Sometimes without your knowledge, they betray your concerns and your discomfort when the external tension oppresses you. Yet serenity reigns in you and very often it quenches my anxiety; it intelligently helps you in your decisions and negotiations which imbued with calm and accuracy, gobble on the slopes of the argument to reach the finish line as a winner.

One more year does not increase your ideal weight but densifies your mind. Remain eternally yourself and your flame will radiate our lives. 

Tonight, we’re going to carve out a new slice of succulent life and celebrate the moment of renewing a love, for which I will invent and realize the wildest dreams. 

Life with you is a giant gift, a gift that I will never stop unwrapping over and over again during our existence.

To be continued …

fabienneherbane, Novelist

Fabienne Herbane graduated from  Paris IX Dauphine University in management and got a Master in  sociology of organizations. Then she became a professional in the Air Transport Industry.

Surprisingly she leaves the Industry. Her real passion was elsewhere. During her Master she enjoyed studying, reading and she discovered the diversity of Cultures and Traditions. Mixed with childhood dreams this triggered her decision to start a new life. Her curiosity to learn, her open mind were enriched while traveling. She focussed her experience, her ability for observation on the understanding and the respect of traditions in this modern world.

Writing is her literary and lively way to share her passion and her human adventures.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo by Daniel Christie on Unsplash
Community//

Your Journal Is The Most Useful Tool You Can Carry Into 2020. Here’s Why

by Aggee Kimpiab
Community//

“Keep Going.” With Candice Georgiadis & Anita Tilly

by Candice Georgiadis
Community//

The Road Not Taken & Chance Encounters

by Leela PalChaudhuri

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.