Release of fondness – Story 8

It is precisely on your birthday that I started my literary cooking to offer you what I may perhaps do best: transcribe my ideas, drive them and to channel them despite this imbroglio of fantastic roads which crisscross my brain. It’s not easy to clean up my inextricable networks of gateways, bifurcations, branch lines and access roads …



The traffic has become fluid again and I can finally dedicate this portrait to you.

You combine with your patience the charm of a deep and determined look. Your eyes speak to me and translate your feelings and your faith in me. Sometimes without your knowledge, they betray your concerns and your discomfort when the external tension oppresses you. Yet serenity reigns in you and very often it quenches my anxiety; it intelligently helps you in your decisions and negotiations which imbued with calm and accuracy, gobble on the slopes of the argument to reach the finish line as a winner.

One more year does not increase your ideal weight but densifies your mind. Remain eternally yourself and your flame will radiate our lives.



Tonight, we’re going to carve out a new slice of succulent life and celebrate the moment of renewing a love, for which I will invent and realize the wildest dreams.

Life with you is a giant gift, a gift that I will never stop unwrapping over and over again during our existence.

To be continued …