Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Release of fondness – Story 7

The red carpet - Story 7

By


Our life today is an endless show and our carmine carpet, vermilion, purple or magenta sometimes turns crimson when our emotions merge.

If the consecration of an artistic success symbolically materializes by the ascent of the steps on a red carpet, this exhilarating effect must be combined with frustration when one realizes that hardly the last fringe of the carpet spanned, the ballerina’s shoe becomes a vulgar slipper that no longer interests the limelight.

I never see the end of this eternal ribbon. In my most daring dreams, it becomes a flying carpet and melts in divine heaven. On earth, it embraces the granulations of the soil. By treading on it with fondness, it becomes a carpet of velvet and happiness without artifice or spotlight, where one can pour out in complete privacy.


Your anonymous star.

To be continued …

fabienneherbane, Novelist

Fabienne Herbane graduated from  Paris IX Dauphine University in management and got a Master in  sociology of organizations. Then she became a professional in the Air Transport Industry.

Surprisingly she leaves the Industry. Her real passion was elsewhere. During her Master she enjoyed studying, reading and she discovered the diversity of Cultures and Traditions. Mixed with childhood dreams this triggered her decision to start a new life. Her curiosity to learn, her open mind were enriched while traveling. She focussed her experience, her ability for observation on the understanding and the respect of traditions in this modern world.

Writing is her literary and lively way to share her passion and her human adventures.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Saving The Ecosystem One Nylon At A Time

by Alexandria Cannito
Anya Thakur, artist and UN Women advocate. Image courtesy of Anya Thakur
Community//

Anya Thakur on the art of activism as a global women’s advocate

by Anya Thakur
Anya Thakur, artist and UN Women advocate. Image courtesy of Anya Thakur
Community//

Anya Thakur: The art of activism as a global women’s advocate and the founder of ShePower with MetoWe

by Anya Thakur

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.