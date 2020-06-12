Release of fondness – Story 6

The magician – Story 6To optimize its shape during this funny life, many tips have circulated especially on the regular practice of gymnastics commando Style. I quickly failed with regards of many difficult tutorials for me and too noisy for my neighbors with loud music and jumps!It was the lure of stretching and relaxation that drew me to yoga.Every day I watch you perform very assiduously and with concentration the modest sessions of this discipline. Regularly, I watch your anatomy change, your flexibility and your muscles grow; the rebirth of your body, I admit, gives me chills.I too will need a regulator who knows how to contain my impetuosity and my surging emotions, worthy of a tidal wave!

You smiled and taught me a great lesson:



-By this healing, I escape for an inner journey, an introspection which will channel the tumults of my soul, promote mental awakening, and allow me to access unexpected levels of consciousness and especially to understand the accomplice world with nature and its elements.



-And me, where am I in there?

-The soul directs men and their behavior. This management is not learned in any manual but through values and a model: yours is my example. This is how your heart healed my uncertainties, my shyness, developed my interpersonal skills, my diplomacy and my empathy.



-To sum up, you are on the way to becoming a Sage! No one can match you in your role as the magician of seduction.”



Will you be my Prometheus, my breath of fire of knowledge?

To be continued …