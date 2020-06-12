Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Release of fondness – Story 6

To optimize its shape during this funny life, many tips have circulated especially on the regular practice of gymnastics commando Style. I quickly failed with regards of many difficult tutorials for me and too noisy for my neighbors with loud music and jumps! 

It was the lure of stretching and relaxation that drew me to yoga.
Every day I watch you perform very assiduously and with concentration the modest sessions of this discipline. Regularly, I watch your anatomy change, your flexibility and your muscles grow; the rebirth of your body, I admit, gives me chills.

I too will need a regulator who knows how to contain my impetuosity and my surging emotions, worthy of a tidal wave!

You smiled and taught me a great lesson:

-By this healing, I escape for an inner journey, an introspection which will channel the tumults of my soul, promote mental awakening, and allow me to access unexpected levels of consciousness and especially to understand the accomplice world with nature and its elements. 

-And me, where am I in there?

-The soul directs men and their behavior. This management is not learned in any manual but through values and a model: yours is my example. This is how your heart healed my uncertainties, my shyness, developed my interpersonal skills, my diplomacy and my empathy. 

-To sum up, you are on the way to becoming a Sage! No one can match you in your role as the magician of seduction.”

Will you be my Prometheus, my breath of fire of knowledge?

To be continued …

fabienneherbane, Novelist

Fabienne Herbane graduated from  Paris IX Dauphine University in management and got a Master in  sociology of organizations. Then she became a professional in the Air Transport Industry.

Surprisingly she leaves the Industry. Her real passion was elsewhere. During her Master she enjoyed studying, reading and she discovered the diversity of Cultures and Traditions. Mixed with childhood dreams this triggered her decision to start a new life. Her curiosity to learn, her open mind were enriched while traveling. She focussed her experience, her ability for observation on the understanding and the respect of traditions in this modern world.

Writing is her literary and lively way to share her passion and her human adventures.

