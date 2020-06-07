Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Release of fondness – Story 5

The beacon of a life time - Story 5

By




I imagined myself walking by the sea and being one of those little white papers that sail and wander to the soul. So, I understood that planted there, indestructible against all odds, you were the beacon of my days and my nights, the one who guides me, soothes my anxieties, regulates my synapses in madness, corrects the excess speed of my brain agitator and move me away from the path where I get bogged down. 


You who light up my life, without your radiance ending. 

Your little paper that you prevent from sinking.

To be continued

fabienneherbane, Novelist

Fabienne Herbane graduated from  Paris IX Dauphine University in management and got a Master in  sociology of organizations. Then she became a professional in the Air Transport Industry.

Surprisingly she leaves the Industry. Her real passion was elsewhere. During her Master she enjoyed studying, reading and she discovered the diversity of Cultures and Traditions. Mixed with childhood dreams this triggered her decision to start a new life. Her curiosity to learn, her open mind were enriched while traveling. She focussed her experience, her ability for observation on the understanding and the respect of traditions in this modern world.

Writing is her literary and lively way to share her passion and her human adventures.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Meet The Female Leaders Of Finance: “As a society and within our educational system, I believe we need to do a better job of teaching children about financial matters” with Valerie Murray of Beacon Trust & Provident Bank

by Tyler Gallagher
Wisdom//

Your Mamas Are United and Prepared

by Kristen Lampert
Community//

Finding My Wings

by Heidi Allen

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.