Release of fondness – Story 5







I imagined myself walking by the sea and being one of those little white papers that sail and wander to the soul. So, I understood that planted there, indestructible against all odds, you were the beacon of my days and my nights, the one who guides me, soothes my anxieties, regulates my synapses in madness, corrects the excess speed of my brain agitator and move me away from the path where I get bogged down.



You who light up my life, without your radiance ending.



Your little paper that you prevent from sinking.

To be continued…