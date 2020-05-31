Release of fondness – Story 2

The Words
What if seduction could be passed through the power of writing?
Create interest, create a smile, create a relax and aroused desire. To achieve these goals, every day my pen strives to master an evocative language passionate about lexical adventures, itinerant and charming by these Words:
- The densest Words where the art of calligraphy is royally in harmony with the script of shivers and dreams.
- The luminous Words that mark out the way, soothe my anxiety, refocus my confusion, and finally illuminate the strange and unexpected trails that we walk together.
- The delicious Words that hide sighs, release of fondness and a desire to bless you in a peaceful place.
- The pretty heavy Words loaded with my erratic past. By the strength of your conviction and the weight of your love, they often stir me up in our love debates.
- The fragrant Words that enchant our bodies and project us into original sceneries with new flavors.
- The burning Words you whisper that poetically strip me and offer you my nakedness.
- The impassioned Words where the only false note would be a little squeak of pleasure stealthily escaped from your cuddly mouth.
To enhance this range of awakening of the senses, I read in your eyes the Words that mirror our complicity and languorously sway on destiny.
These Words will make us cross the ocean of existences.
To be continued