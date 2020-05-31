Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Release of fondness – Story 2

Story 2 : The Words

By

The Words

What if seduction could be passed through the power of writing?
Create interest, create a smile, create a relax and aroused desire. To achieve these goals, every day my pen strives to master an evocative language passionate about lexical adventures, itinerant and charming by these Words:

  • The densest Words where the art of calligraphy is royally in harmony with the script of shivers and dreams.
  • The luminous Words that mark out the way, soothe my anxiety, refocus my confusion, and finally illuminate the strange and unexpected trails that we walk together.
  • The delicious Words that hide sighs, release of fondness and a desire to bless you in a peaceful place.
  • The pretty heavy Words loaded with my erratic past. By the strength of your conviction and the weight of your love, they often stir me up in our love debates.
  • The fragrant Words that enchant our bodies and project us into original sceneries with new flavors.
  • The burning Words you whisper that poetically strip me and offer you my nakedness.
  • The impassioned Words where the only false note would be a little squeak of pleasure stealthily escaped from your cuddly mouth.


    To enhance this range of awakening of the senses, I read in your eyes the Words that mirror our complicity and languorously sway on destiny. 
    These Words will make us cross the ocean of existences.

To be continued

fabienneherbane, Novelist

Fabienne Herbane graduated from  Paris IX Dauphine University in management and got a Master in  sociology of organizations. Then she became a professional in the Air Transport Industry.

Surprisingly she leaves the Industry. Her real passion was elsewhere. During her Master she enjoyed studying, reading and she discovered the diversity of Cultures and Traditions. Mixed with childhood dreams this triggered her decision to start a new life. Her curiosity to learn, her open mind were enriched while traveling. She focussed her experience, her ability for observation on the understanding and the respect of traditions in this modern world.

Writing is her literary and lively way to share her passion and her human adventures.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The enigmatic personality of an poetess who has a treasure of words in her heart but silence on her lips.She can feel everything in the great silence and her words can set fire to the stars in her imagination….Ms.Jyoti Patel

by Dr.Shakila
Fernando Trabanco Fotografía/Getty Images
Well-Being//

Practicing The F Word

by Harness Magazine
Well-Being//

Why You Have to Both Like and Love Your Partner

by The Gottman Institute

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.