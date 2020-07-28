Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Release of fondness -Story 16

Literary navigation- Story 16

A few months ago, at the end of the afternoon and for the first time, we planned to combine our professional skills.

We went up to the legendary panoramic suite of a palace with a 180° view of Paris. You did your usual checks and I photographed in the bedroom the iridescent colors of the four-poster bed silks, from the sofa to the pastel cushions and the mirrored curtains of light. I couldn’t resist the urge to throw myself on the bed to imprint my shape on it, then immediately get up and look at my other self, bursting into laughter, under your panic-stricken eyes. 

Then I accompanied you on a short cruise on the Seine where you took care of every detail of the dinner, the location of the table, the composition of the menu up to the sparkling dessert as we approached the illuminated Eiffel Tower. While navigation, I drew a subtle makeup sketch that matched the hues of the bedroom and the eyes of the Princess from Arabian Nights. We then parted ways to meet our privileged clients. 

Today, still lulled by the memory of my lonely reverie, I fashioned pieces of veil fabric and set up a bed canopy. 

At bedtime, I told you my premonition: 
The mosquito net encloses us in the bed like two fishes caught in a trap. In this cave of wonders, you orient yourself into the most remote corridor of the ocean to rest there. There, you are free to navigate the paved road of love with caresses. 


Take this path of paradise that leads to ecstasy and happiness as much as your desire whispers it to you. It is infinite like the seabed.

To be continued …

fabienneherbane, Novelist

Fabienne Herbane graduated from  Paris IX Dauphine University in management and got a Master in  sociology of organizations. Then she became a professional in the Air Transport Industry.

Surprisingly she leaves the Industry. Her real passion was elsewhere. During her Master she enjoyed studying, reading and she discovered the diversity of Cultures and Traditions. Mixed with childhood dreams this triggered her decision to start a new life. Her curiosity to learn, her open mind were enriched while traveling. She focussed her experience, her ability for observation on the understanding and the respect of traditions in this modern world.

Writing is her literary and lively way to share her passion and her human adventures.

