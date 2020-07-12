Release of fondness -Story 15



Because what I found in you was a teenager’s dream: to feel safe from prying eyes, protected in a slight half-light, just lit by your halo of fondness, warmed by your smile, lulled by your embraces and your loving silence where I gradually abandon myself serene, confident and free.

Because you are the man of my days, my nights, my lives, who haunts my thoughts and inspires me with love.

The man I love, admire and respect.

Nothing on your part moves me and makes me vibrate to the depths of my soul. Your body at once block of burning desire and nest of subtle sweetness makes me melt and fall into the unconscious of ecstasy. I love you profoundly: a confession? No, an eternal profession of faith.

By the fact that: «I love only you, I admired only you, I desire only you», is also a declaration of the can’t wait that Napoleon I already addressed to Marie Waleska.

Why this emergency?



Because seconds defy time and accelerate to run after a racing heart or to tame the chills that pierce the skin.

Because I realize that you are a unique man who crystallizes every moment to fill me.

Because your charm supplants all paradigms.

Because your heart exults with a love that fills me with happiness and can no longer wait…

To be continued …