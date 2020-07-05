Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Release of fondness -Story 14

The fusion - Story 14

This is the paradox of our situation: when I try to get away from you in the next room, I feel even closer. 

Your last embrace before our false separation still surrounds me. I slipped my hand under your sweater and pulled your spine up with my chubby fingers to make you shiver. Successful bet for exquisite moments to share with the man of my lives. I must admit that huddled in your arms, I voluntarily feel like a refugee. Using your protection is my ultimate destiny. It is at this unique moment that precedes our burst of fondness that I transform myself into a treasure of sweetness.

I’m a sugar that only lives a few seconds before it goes from solid to liquid. Fascinated by my metamorphosis, frozen by the desire, emptied of my lucidity I am under a hallucinogenic influence and I flow like the sap which nourishes the earth with what it most needed to save it: Love.

For you, I will have other ideas beyond our lives. 

Your sugar, an unusual image of a woman inspired by Love.

To be continued…

fabienneherbane, Novelist

Fabienne Herbane graduated from  Paris IX Dauphine University in management and got a Master in  sociology of organizations. Then she became a professional in the Air Transport Industry.

Surprisingly she leaves the Industry. Her real passion was elsewhere. During her Master she enjoyed studying, reading and she discovered the diversity of Cultures and Traditions. Mixed with childhood dreams this triggered her decision to start a new life. Her curiosity to learn, her open mind were enriched while traveling. She focussed her experience, her ability for observation on the understanding and the respect of traditions in this modern world.

Writing is her literary and lively way to share her passion and her human adventures.

