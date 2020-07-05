Release of fondness -Story 14



This is the paradox of our situation: when I try to get away from you in the next room, I feel even closer.



Your last embrace before our false separation still surrounds me. I slipped my hand under your sweater and pulled your spine up with my chubby fingers to make you shiver. Successful bet for exquisite moments to share with the man of my lives. I must admit that huddled in your arms, I voluntarily feel like a refugee. Using your protection is my ultimate destiny. It is at this unique moment that precedes our burst of fondness that I transform myself into a treasure of sweetness.

I’m a sugar that only lives a few seconds before it goes from solid to liquid. Fascinated by my metamorphosis, frozen by the desire, emptied of my lucidity I am under a hallucinogenic influence and I flow like the sap which nourishes the earth with what it most needed to save it: Love.



For you, I will have other ideas beyond our lives.

Your sugar, an unusual image of a woman inspired by Love.

To be continued…

