Release of fondness -Story 13

The bathrobe - Story 13

By

The French painter Bonnard beautifully imagined it in his famous painting by giving it a female role. Morning outfit or evening outfit? 

When you wear it, it inspires me ideas beyond its simple function: 

It’s the perfect outfit of desire or aversion. Too perfect, too clean, too ready to wear chic repels me just as much as the fringed, distorted bathrobe with a nonchalant gait in dilapidated slippers makes me jump. The white, livid, hospitable bathrobe an essential element of the universal thermal cure depresses me, even if sometimes we add the adjective immaculate. 

And then there is you and only you who dethrone prejudices when you adorn yourself with this garment with the simplicity, the naturalness and the elegance of a sultan or consul. You do not seek any archetype. The bathrobe then becomes a symbol of wisdom and relaxation. The aura of your distinction invades me. I look at you discreetly to steal your figure and the desire to throw myself into its folds and the vagueness of the fabric carries me towards you. I dare to continue my madness until I loosen its belt, then I rush into the arabesque of its forms to merge into it.

To be continued …

fabienneherbane, Novelist

Fabienne Herbane graduated from  Paris IX Dauphine University in management and got a Master in  sociology of organizations. Then she became a professional in the Air Transport Industry.

Surprisingly she leaves the Industry. Her real passion was elsewhere. During her Master she enjoyed studying, reading and she discovered the diversity of Cultures and Traditions. Mixed with childhood dreams this triggered her decision to start a new life. Her curiosity to learn, her open mind were enriched while traveling. She focussed her experience, her ability for observation on the understanding and the respect of traditions in this modern world.

Writing is her literary and lively way to share her passion and her human adventures.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

