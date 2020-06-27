Release of fondness -Story 11



If I had to put on a costume to seduce you, I would immediately adopt a sheath of white and soft bread crumb.

Soft and tasty, you could not resist.

Rather light of skin, I could sometimes lightly brown so that my ridged belly could serve you as a burning pillow. Under the weight of sobs or the scent of pleasure, I could absorb your moods.

If you know how to love me, I would choose the option of preservation. I would keep the flavor of authenticity and truth without sophistication. Then with the weight of time, I would harden myself; but my heart would remain tender where you would be able to unravel its mystery.

To be continued…