Relaxing Hobbies These Thrive Challenge Winners Do for “Me Time”

When we’re busy with work and taking care of the family, it’s easy to neglect ourselves and get depleted. Scheduling time for a hobby or passion such as growing flowers or painting watercolors can be relaxing and creative, as well as shifting our mindset so we approach the rest of our lives with greater enthusiasm. And, at the very least, doing something we really enjoy has the power to take us out of our regular routine and provide some joy.

Here’s how three of our winners tap into their creativity.

Do some DIY — have fun expressing yourself creatively and surprise yourself.

“I’m enjoying doing DIY projects around the house. I restored our decaying fireplace myself with beautiful mosaic tiles. I never knew that I could do this kind of project, and I discovered I can do anything that I put my mind to. It was very relaxing and pleasurable for me, some ‘alone time.’ We saved hundreds of dollars and it was a job well done. I received so many compliments, which boosted my morale. Also, it showed my three daughters that women can be as successful as men, when it comes to building and construction projects around the house and in work and life.”

––Fabiola Jean-Bart, Walmart Customer; Fredericksburg, VA; $5K Winner

Tap into your inner artist: it’s relaxing, engrossing, and creative.

“I set aside time each weekend for my hobbies — I love painting and sculpture. It’s time for me to be creative and do something I love. I just finished sculpting a turtle and a deer. I get lost in what I am doing while also unwinding, and I enjoy looking at what I’ve made.”

—Garrett Reid, Walmart Home Office; Bentonville, AR; $5K Winner

Do some gardening and relax in nature.

“I love gardening — I call my backyard my happy place. I love to grow flowers, I enjoy every aspect of yard work like watering and weeding, and taking care of my sunflowers — I’m a big sunflower person. Then it’s nice to relax, watching the birds. I have a bunch of bird feeders. I sit on my swing with my two dogs and my wind chimes.”

––Jana Wood, Supercenter #1418; Fallon, IL; $5K Winner