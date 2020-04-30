Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Relationships Are the Banana Peel on Which Most Managers Slip

Managers have to figure out how to improve those relationships.

By

70 percent of American workers would take a pay cut if someone would fire their boss”, said Bob Hogan, co-founder of Hogan Assessments. “People care more about how they’re treated than how they’re paid.” Hogan, of course, has the data to back up his blunt assessment.

It’s a fact that the quality of the relationship between manager and employee predicts employee engagement, productivity, customer satisfaction, and overall organizational performance. Therefore, managers have to figure out how to improve those relationships.

What does that mean?

That can mean showing appropriate empathy; it can mean emphasizing fairness; it can mean improving inclusiveness and making sure everyone feels heard; it can mean acknowledging contributions; it can mean highlighting unsung heroes–the people that work hard behind the scenes that normally don’t get the spotlight or the accolades. It can mean providing honest feedback and helping people succeed; it can mean giving people purpose and a sense of meaning in the work; it can mean remembering the last conversation you had; it can mean inspiring them to give their best by showing you believe in them; it can mean making them feel safe around you, to take risks, to offer ideas. It can mean listening intently; it can mean mentoring and sponsoring people. It can mean coaching and developing talent.

So many opportunities to improve relationships. We just have to mean it.

    Harrison Monarth, CEO of Gurumaker and Author of Executive Presence: The Art of Commanding Respect Like a CEO, 2nd Edition

    HARRISON MONARTH is the CEO and Founder of Gurumaker and author of Executive Presence: The Art of Commanding Respect Like a CEO, 2nd Edition. An Executive Coach and New York Times bestselling author, he coaches C-suite leaders, senior executives, high potential managers and other top professionals on effective leadership and positive behavior change for professional and organizational success. He helps leaders at all levels develop a powerful personal brand and authentic executive presence. With Harrison’s coaching, leaders from various sectors develop increased self-awareness, overcome “derailer” behaviors, enhance personal effectiveness, develop new leadership skills and competencies, and communicate with confidence and competence. His approach incorporates the latest research in effective leadership, interpersonal communication, and behavioral sciences. Harrison’s client list covers organizations such as General Motors, Hewlett-Packard, MetLife, AT&T, Northrop Grumman, Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Deloitte Consulting, Cisco Systems, GE and Standard & Poor’s among others, as well as start-up entrepreneurs, political candidates and Members of Congress. He has contributed to Harvard Business Review, Fortune and is a regular columnist for Entrepreneur.com.

