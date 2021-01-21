Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Relationship Advice from President Joe Biden

By
Relationship Tips
  • Photo credit: The Indian Express

I’ll admit it, I have relationships on the brain. I am putting the finishing touches on my book Found: Swiping right on me find love. So relationships are at the core of my thoughts right now. As I watched and listened to President Biden deliver his inauguration speech, I couldn’t help but think of it as a love letter to the United States to help fix so many types of relationships. As I listened to his words I kept thinking that the words ring true as excellent relationship advice in general.

Here are the part’s of the President’s speech that can serve as excellent advice for improving a relationship you may already be in but also things to strive for in any new relationship you may enter into. I’ve substituted in the word relationship in some places, but the words and essence of each piece of advice are from the president.

  • Relationships are precious. Relationships are fragile.
  • We seek more prefect unions
  • To secure the future of a relationship requires more than words, it requires unity.
  • With unity, we can do great things, important things. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. With Unity we cannot fail. Unity is the path forward.
  • Let’s listen to one another… hear one another… see one another … show respect to one another.
  • Relationships are defined by the common objectives of their love
  • Common objectives of opportunity, security, liberty, dignity, honor, respect and truth
  • The answer is not to turn inward. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts.
  • Show a little tolerance and humility and stand in the other person’s shoes.
  • Some days you need a hand, other days, you’re called to lend a hand. That is how it has to be.
  • We need each other to persevere.
  • We will get through things together.
  • Live and love not by the example of power but by the power of your example. Then you will be a strong and trusted partner offering peace, progress and security to your relationship.
  • When our relationship is tested, are we going to step up? It’s time for boldness, there is much to do. Will we rise to the occasion? We must and we will. And we’ll write the next great chapter in this relationship.

Thanks Mr. President! Sage advice that can help all of our present and future relationships.

    Julie Demsey Hypnotherhapist

    Julie Demsey, Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, Transformational Mindset Coach and Startup Advisor at Julie Demsey Hypnotherapy and Coaching

    Julie is a Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, Transformational Mindset Coach and Startup Advisor who works with her clients to unlock their minds and free their potential. Clients describe their work with Julie as permanent and life changing. After decades of working as a leader in large and small organizations, Julie realized her true passion was working with individuals to help them to remove limiting beliefs, negative self talk and outdated narratives so they could live life in a way they never thought was available to them.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

