Rekindle Burning Passion and Love! How to Open Your Heart Chakra

Is your life full of love, compassion, and healthy relationships? Or is there something missing? If instead, you feel jealousy, hatred, depression, or an inability to truly love yourself or others, then you need to open your heart chakra!

How To Open Your Heart Chakra Naturally, Safely, and Quickly

The heart chakra governs our ability to love, empathize, and forgive others, as well as ourselves. As the fourth of the seven main chakras, the heart chakra is directly in the center of our body’s chakra system.

When blocked, this can be especially devastating to the flow of energy within the body as whole. This imbalance can cause difficulty feeling empathy or forgiveness for others, as well as an ability to find self acceptance within ourselves.

However, like all chakras, you can unblock and open your heart chakra with proper practices and techniques over time with consistent effort.

You can open the heart chakra through specific yoga poses, chants, affirmations, mudras and meditations. To further help chakra healing and opening, we highly recommend you combine these techniques with heart chakra associated essential oils, diet, healing stones and crystals.

We must open ourselves up emotionally to truly open the heart chakra. An excellent way to do this is through slowing our lives down and discovering beauty in the world. This will take time to openly show our emotions rather than concealing them physically or emotionally. It also requires the difficult work of forgiveness for both others as well as ourselves.

Here’s a list of the top 10 ways how to open your heart chakra:

Yoga Poses – Open Chest, Get Balanced Affirmations Chants – “YAM” Mudras Diet – Go Green! Essential Oils – Healing Stones And Crystals Slow Down and Rediscover Beauty Show Your Emotions Forgive Others and Ourselves

Yoga Poses – Open Chest, Get Balanced

Yoga is an ancient practice originating in India that is for both the body and mind that has helped many balance and open their chakras for centuries. This is done though a combination of poses (also known as asanas), breathing, and meditation. Yoga is also excellent for general health and well being through strengthening and increasing the flexibility of the spine and body.

Yoga Poses that focus on overall balance are important to open the heart chakra because it is directly in the center of our chakra system as the fourth of the seven main chakras. Similarly, since the lower three chakras deal with our basic needs and desires, while the upper three chakras as associated with divinity and enlightenment, it is often referred to as the link between our physical and spiritual bodies for this reason.

A second common characteristic of yoga poses to help open the heart chakra are poses which open and stretch the chest and rib cage itself as well as the corresponding opposite sides of the spine and back.

Yoga poses that focus on overall balance and opening the chest, rib cage, and back are representative of opening up your heart emotionally and spiritually towards others and yourself.

Here are the poses that many experience yogi’s and yoga teachers recommend to open the heart chakra:

Camel Pose – Ustrasana Bow Pose – Dhanurasana Cobra Pose – Bhujangasana Fish Pose – Matsyasana Wheel Pose – Chakrasana Reverse Plank Pose – Purvottanasan Locust Pose – Shalabhasana Upward Facing Dog Pose – Urdhva Mukha Shvanasana Bridge Pose – Setu Bandha Sarvangasan Warrior I Pose – Virabhadrasana

Affirmations

Most of our thoughts occur in our subconscious mind, which we cannot control directly. It represents approx. 95% of all of our brain activity.

Affirmations are specific positive phrases we say aloud or repeatedly in our head, and are a powerful tool to help reprogram our subconscious mind. Over time, this can eliminate negative thoughts associated with a blocked heart chakra such as jealousy, depression, or hatred.

It’s time to take open your heart chakra and feel the warmth of love, compassion, and forgiveness!

Below are just a few examples of how to open the heart chakra through affirmations, and the goal is to spark openness, forgiveness, empathy, and of course, LOVE!

Speak these affirmations out loud as well as reading them in your head as many times as needed throughout the day.

Affirmations To Help Open Your Heart Chakra

I forgive myself and others I am open and ready to give and receive love My heart radiates gratitude and compassion I accept myself as I am I let go and release all past fears, traumas, and resentments

Chants – “YAM”

Chanting is an ancient form of meditation that used to help practice mindfulness to calm the body and mind as well as to relax the nervous system.

As discussed in our past post “The Real Science Behind Chakras,“ chanting acts very similar to yoga by helping to stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system associated with rest and digestion.

Consequently, the practice of chanting mantras can help open the heart chakra and can help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression while promoting relaxation.

Each chakra has a different associated chant, and for the heart chakra, it is the sound “YAM.”

How to Chant “YAM” Mantra to Open Your Heart Chakra

Find a quiet, comfortable position without distractions. You can do this while seated or lying down, and concentrate on the center of your chest as you chant “YAM.” if you are uncomfortable or in a public space, you can chant in your head. Take several deep and full breaths. Inhale fully before beginning the first chant. Enunciate the letters “Y” and “A” with a similar time spent pronouncing each but with a higher pitch and force on the “Y” Next chant the letter “M” and slowly taper off so you can hear and feel the vibration. Exhale fully and slowly. Pause briefly Repeat as necessary, and recommended chanting time is 20 minutes. For best results, you can adjust hand positions and combine with the mudra shown below.

Here’s a great video below on this practice of chanting “YAM” to help open your heart chakra.

Mudras

Mudras are specific gestures and signs that are made with the hands that helps free the flow of energy throughout the body. In many ways, mudras are like yoga for the hands, and have been practiced for centuries in India and other eastern traditions.

Each of the seven main chakras has one or several mudras associated with it. However, unlike some other chakras, the heart chakra has no singular mudra clearly connected to it. Instead, the infinite divine power of the heart insists on many!

Similar to the yoga poses, all of these mudras connect to the underlying qualities of the heart chakra. Above all, these mudras convey love, compassion, openness, and gratitude.

Top Five Best Mudras For Opening Your Heart Chakra

Anjali Mudra

This mudra is commonly known as a prayer sign in western cultures, and represents gratitude and an open heart.

How to do it:

Simply open both palms and face them towards each other.

Place all fingers together without interlocking, and straighten them.

Place this pose with thumbs against your chest and heart, with all fingers together, straightened, and facing up.

Ganesha Mudra

Named after the Hindu god Ganesh, this mudra helps us release tension and let go. It also gives us strength to live honestly and openly and overcome any obstacles that come our way.

How to do it:

This mudra can be easily transitioned from Anjali Mudra. Bend all fingers on both hands into hooks or “claw-like” position.

Rotate your elbow, and bring left hand to chest with thumb faces down, and with palm open.

Now, move right hand into connecting “hooking” position with fingers together but still hooked into the left hand, and with thumb facing up.

Slide your palms away from one another until your fingers hook together and lock.

Feel the tension and release.Hold and repeat as long and often as is comfortable, or for up to 5-7 minutes.

Lotus Mudra

The lotus flower is an ancient symbol of both yoga and Buddhism, and it symbolizes purity and enlightenment as it rises from the dark and murky waters. Similarly, this mudra represents the light and re-emergence of our soul when we open the heart chakra.

How to Do It:

Start in the Anjali Mudra or prayer pose

Keep the thumbs, pinky fingers, and the base of each palm together and

Gently open the index, middle, and ring fingers like a flower blooming until they fully open. Hold and repeat as often as is comfortable, or for up to 5-7 minutes.

Abhaya Hridaya Mudra

Abhaya Hridaya Mudra is also known as “The Fearless Heart Seal” and stands out among many other mudras. In Sanskrit, the word “Hridaya” means “heart.” It is symbolic of courage and our commitment to live a true life of love and an open heart rather than live in fear.

How to Do It:

Start in the Anjali Mudra or prayer pose, and cross the right wrist over the left wrist. The backs of each hand should be touching, and the palms are facing away from each other.

Wrap your right index finger around the left index finger, then your right middle finger over your left, and wrap your right little pinky finger over your left.

Do not wrap the ring fingers around each other. Instead, while the index, middle, and pinky fingers are wrapped, connect the tip of the thumb with the tip of the ring finger. This may be more challenging than other mudras for beginners. Hold and repeat as long and often as is comfortable, or for up to 5-7 minutes.

Apan Vayu Mudra

This mudra helps still the body and mind, regulate the heart, and boost the immune system. It has been used for centuries in eastern traditions to promote heart health as well as relieving pain from headaches, toothaches, backaches and more.

How to Do It:

Bend the middle and ring fingers in each hand and touch the tip of each thumb.

Bend the index finger in so it touches the base of each thumb.

Keep both of the pinky fingers stretched outward throughout this pose. Hold and repeat as often as is comfortable, or for up to 5-7 minutes.

Diet – Go Green!

Eating healthy and eating to promote chakra health often look very similar in practice.

In both cases, we should aim for a diet rich in unprocessed, natural foods that are high in fiber, low in sugar, and full of whole fruits and vegetables. Doing so will help unblock and open all chakras in addition to promoting general health and well-being.

However, in addition to promoting bigger, fruits, and vegetables while avoiding processed food, sugars, alcohol, we can also eat chakra specific foods for even greater benefits.

Often, we can use food colors as a guide for dietary recommendations for each chakra.

For the heart chakra, the associated color is green, and we will use this as a guide.

Can you think of a better color for diet than green? There are seemingly endless options here, and in addition to leafy green vegetables and ripe fruits, there are also ample spices, teas, and herbs! We have tried to include a healthy variety of each in our recommendations.

Here is our top ten list of foods to open your heart chakra

kale green tea kiwi parsley broccoli cucumber spinach mint brussel sprouts basil

Essential Oils

In combination with other techniques in this guide, essential oils are an excellent method to open chakras. Essential oils help achieve this by calming the body and mind, relaxing the senses, and reducing stress and anxiety. Each of seven chakras is associated with different essential oils that serve unique functions and heal the body, mind, and spirit.

For example, earthy essential oils such as cedarwood can help ground the body and unblock the root chakra and aphrodisiac flower based essential oils such as jasmine can help sexual dysfunction associated with a blocked sacral chakra.

A blocked heart chakra often stems from the inability to love, forgive, and accept ourselves. We have must have a strong sense of self and self-acceptance before we can truly open our heart chakra and love others.

The essential oils most often suggested to open the heart chakra are those which promote comfort, nurturing, affection, and above all, love. Known universally as both as a symbol and fragrance associated with love, it should be no surprise that rose essential oil tops the list as the most highly recommended oil for the heart chakra!

Top Ten Essential Oils To Open Your Heart Chakra Recommended By Aromatherapists

Rose Germanium Neroli Palmarossa Lavender Sweet Marjoram Melissa Sandalwood Ylang Ylang Copaiba

Healing Stones And Crystals

Healing Stones and crystals have been used by experienced yoga practitioners, Reiki masters, energy healers, and other followers of eastern and ancient traditions for millennia. It is believed that they can store, block, enhance, and transform energy based on unique vibrations embodied within each stone or crystal.

Consequently, along with other techniques in this guide, healing stones and crystals energetic properties are an effective tool to balance, unblock, and open all chakras.

As mentioned previously, the heart chakra’s associated color is green. Although generally we recommend starting with stones and crystals that are associated with each chakra’s associated color, such as in our diet section that recommended primarily green foods, the heart chakra is connected with both pink and green stones.

At the top of the list, experts recommend rose quartz, a pink stone that is also known as the “stone of the heart,” to help open the heart chakra for its healing and calming properties and promotion of unconditional love, forgiveness, and peace.

Crystal Healing Practitioners Top Ten Healing Crystals and Stones to Help Open Your Heart Chakra

Rose Quartz Green Jasper Pink Opal Green Jade Rhodonite Green Calcite Rhodochrosite Green Aventurine Amazonite Green Tourmaline

Slow Down and Rediscover Beauty

Ever heard the expression, stop and smell the roses?

The rose is a universal symbol for love, and when it comes to balancing, unblocking and opening the heart chakra, it’s hardly a surprise that rose oil is the most recommended essential oil and rose quartz is the preferred healing crystal.

In addition to love, the rose is also an enduring symbol for beauty.

Love and beauty have always been deeply connected, and they often go hand in hand.

To open our heart chakra and experience true unconditional love, it is very important to slow down so we can consciously appreciate and show gratitude towards all of the beauty in our lives and in this world.

This includes the physical, spiritual and intrinsic beauty of our loved ones, animals, and nature.

True unconditional love is not possessive, it is expansive. That’s the difference between “stopping and smelling the roses” (or even better, watering them afterwards) and picking them.

When you try to possess love, you rob it of its beauty, and then that same love gives you pain. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Global spiritual leader and humanitarian – Huffpost

Consciously watch a sunrise. Feel the warmth of the sun’s radiance. Feel the wind upon your face.

Appreciate the little things that made you fall in love with your partner, their silly little faces, smile, laugh, and giggles. The tiny things about them that only you truly know.

By rediscovering all of the beauty in your life, you will fall back in love all over again.

Fall in love again with your partner, family, friends, pets, and yourself.

Show Your Emotions

A blocked heart chakra can often be associated with bottled up emotions, repression of feelings, and living a life that is not aligned with our authentic self.

To truly love and be loved unconditionally, we must be proud of who we are and open up and show our feelings and emotions.

In other words, to open up our heart chakra, we must open up emotionally!

Forgive Others and Ourselves

“Tout comprendre c’est tout pardonner.” French Proverb, Translated in English to: “To understand all is to forgive all.

The heart chakra is often blocked due to negative emotions such as jealousy, hatred, and resentment.

We must let go of the heaviness of these negative emotions and attachments in our lives that blocks the flow of energy in our heart chakra.

The best way to do this and open our heart chakra is to forgive others and ourselves.

It is very simple, but definitely not easy! And often, the hardest person to forgive is ourselves.

We must surrender and release all of the negative emotions in the past that are taking our energy away from love and peace. Once we forgive, we can finally move on and live a life full of compassion, radiance, and joy.

Conclusion

As the fourth of the seven chakras, the heart chakra enjoys a unique place as the center of the chakra system. It connects the lower three chakras of basic needs, desire and will with the upper three chakras of truth, intuition, and enlightenment. Consequently, the heart chakra acts as a “bridge” between our physical and spiritual bodies.

The heart has always been synonymous with love, and it is fitting that “love” should be at the center of the chakra system.

When the heart chakra is blocked, we can feel negative emotions of jealousy, hatred, and resentment and it can be difficult to accept ourselves and maintain healthy relationships with our loved ones.

Unblocking the heart chakra is crucial to the overall chakra system and for all energy to flow freely throughout the body. Similarly, an open heart chakra is connected with all of the most elements of the human experience: unconditional live, compassion, and forgiveness.

Follow this comprehensive guide and follow the techniques and practices of associated yoga poses, affirmations, chants, mudras, diet, essential oils, healing stones and crystals, rediscovering beauty, showing emotions, and forgiveness to help open your heart chakra quickly, safely, and naturally!

