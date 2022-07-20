Contributor Log In
Rejuvenate, relax and feel “Inspired”. 

Organised by the Inspire studio (formerly Wholeycow), renowned yoga and meditation teachers will offer classes, workshops, conferences, masterclasses and walks to participants of all levels. As a result, Verbier will become, for one weekend, the temple of well-being where relaxing and feeling "Inspired" will be the key.

Combining feel-good vibes, self-discovery, mountains and yoga, the 4th edition of the Inspire Yoga Festival in Verbier will take place from August 26 to 28, 2022. 

The Inspire Yoga Festival, conceived as a 3-day immersion in health and wellness in nature, offers a range of experiences for beginners and regular yogis. Workshops on body mobility or wild foods, mindfulness meditation, yogic breathing, health optimisation and more will complement the classic Hatha, vinyasa and yin yoga classes. 

Come for the whole weekend or choose your day, alone or with a group of friends. Daily rates start at 80chf, and partner accommodations offer great prices from 70chf per night. This bilingual event offers courses in French and English taught by internationally experienced teachers who work in Verbier, Geneva, Chamonix and Ibiza! Plus, the beautiful scenery of the Val de Bagnes will welcome those who wish to let go of the stresses and strains of everyday life and recharge their batteries in the beautiful Swiss Alps. 

We promise an immersive weekend rich in encounters and experiences for a nature-loving community. Mountain Spirit – Yoga Soul Be inspired!

Practical information: 

Location : Verbier, Valais, Switzerland

Dates: From Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11 am to Sunday, August 28, 2020, at 6 pm – Prices: a wide range of options and prices from one day at 80CHF/person to a 3-day pass at 300CHF/person

Program and registration: www.inspireyogafestival.com 

Key figures: 

– 3 days

 – +/- 200 participants

 – 40 classes / workshops – 15 teachers 

Contact: Kim Taylor, Téléphone: 079 45 9704, Email: festival@inspireverbier.com 

www.inspireyogafestival.com 

    Sunita Sehmi, Organisational Dev I Exec Leadership Coach I Author I Mentor I at Walk The Talk

    I support senior executives and their teams to enhance their leadership effectiveness, fostering exceptional inclusive and collaborative behaviours. My rich and diverse background (Indian, British and Swiss) allows me to deeply understand her clients, whatever their expertise and wherever they are operating in the world.
    An avid writer, I am a content writer at Forbes Middle East and Thrive Global and the author of How To Get Out Of Your Own Way, For Women Who Want To Win and The Power of Belonging – A Guide For Leaders.
    In my free time, I support several female lead organisations pro bono and am a Business Mentor for the Richard Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship.

