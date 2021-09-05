Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Rejection is God’s protection

Rejection is God’s Protection…

I have said this phrase so much this week that I felt it needed to be the topic of this week’s Love Letter once again. 


How often do we take not getting what we want or being hurt by someone as a diversion from our plan?

We get upset. We feel frustrated. We feel hurt, maybe even resentful.

We can’t believe life would turn out this way.

Because we get caught up in the one-lane highway of life as we know it, thinking there is only one way.

Until we realize our plan was never the plan. 


It’s never been about what we think is supposed to happen in our life. We are brought here to each make our own contribution and make this world a better place, each in our own unique way.   


But we often short-change ourselves.


We often think our dream will be as good as it gets once we get it.

But God has way bigger plans for us than what we make for ourselves. That means that sometimes we must forgo what we think we want in order to receive this larger and far more vast blessing that is headed our way.


We must take another road.


Often, we are forced to take that other road because we would never choose to turn down that road ourselves. Yet that new highway is the expressway to a life that is abundant and full…and right on plan.


So in that next moment where “you don’t always get what you want, remember you do get what you need”. 


A few weeks ago, I was in a moment of taking another life road and everywhere I went that song was playing incessantly- in my car, in a hotel restroom, and in a lobby. I could not get away from it until I surrendered and said out loud, “Yes, God. I got it!”  


God and The Rolling Stones were reminding me to let go and trust God’s protection as the song preached at me, “We can’t always get what we want, but we get what we need.

We are on a perfect Divine plan and the hurt we feel is often the protection we need to lead us to an even more fulfilling life. 

Join me for this week’s meditation, Rejection is God’s Protection, as we bask in the empowerment of this protection knowing with full certainty that everything that is happening in our life is a blessing and that we are being guided with every step we take. 


When that new road shows up for you this week, choose differently. Respond with curiosity where this road might be taking you and look for the blessing that is inevitably speeding down to meet you because Rejection is God’s Protection.

Much love,

Erin

    Erin Garay, CHT

    Erin Garay, Speaker, Author, Hypnotherapist, Reiki Master at Love.Heal.Thrive.

    Erin is a Speaker, Author, Hypnotherapist, Reiki Master & owner of Love.Heal.Thrive..  Erin is committed to demystifying and simplifying energy work.  Through her multitude of talks and classes, Erin is bringing real-life mindset and energy techniques to her center, corporations, Universities and schools to help alleviate stress, reduce anxiety and provide significant perspective shifts.  She is making healing, self-growth, and meditation feel more accessible and less daunting by teaching techniques that are matter-of-fact and applicable to our everyday lives.

