Rejection Is an Entrepreneur’s Best Friend – Shubh Agrawal

To ace, a profession demands a lot of expertise, enthusiasm, and energy. On top of it all, it requires one to portray passion and perseverance. While we get to read stories about a lot of people doing such things, here is one that can surely motivate and encourage one and feel energetic in an instant. Shubh Agrawal is a digital entrepreneur who had tried his luck in the early stages of his career. Yet this does not mean that his success can be credited to his luck. Rather his hard work and diligence have only brought him here, on cloud nine! Being a part and parcel of the social media arena, his only belief has kept him growing and glowing, “show things that get people’s attraction, not attention!”

Shubh says, no one likes to hear the word “no” when they have goals they are looking to accomplish. Whether it’s raising capital for your startup and the investor says no to your proposal you spent months working on, or you’re looking for press and the journalist declines your pitch, the denial can sting. But, if taken with the right mindset, no can be your best friend. In our minds, we understand that we’ll experience rejection in our lives and as we build our businesses. But when it happens, it’s a completely different scenario. Whether it’s a “tiny” rejection or a major bump in the road, it’s very easy to get lost in the overwhelming feeling of loss.

“It’s not personal, it’s business.” That’s the attitude you need to have when you’re faced with rejection in business.

If your prospect says “no,” they’re not rejecting you personally, they’re rejecting your offer. Yes, I know that you may think your product or service is a part of you, but it’s not. Not to your prospect. Instead, think of it from a business perspective. Maybe they genuinely don’t need what you have to offer. Maybe they really can’t afford the price. If this is the case, then it’s better that they say no rather than lead you on, right?

It takes a lot to build a business. There will be more than a few times when you’re just not feeling it. You’ll need to be inspired and motivated to keep going when it feels like nothing is going right. There’s a mindset shift that can give you the fuel you need consistently get motivated. Use each rejection as fire to light you up and motivate you. Every experience in life offers a lesson. Those lessons help you become the best version of yourself. Shift the way you view rejection. Get even more determined to accomplish that goal. Use the rejection as your motivation to continue doing the work says Shubh Agrawal.

Entrepreneurs often make the mistake of taking rejection personally. We all have feelings, after all. It’s important to note, however, that just because your idea got shot down or your partnership was rejected, it doesn’t mean it’s a reflection on you. Don’t let rejections get to you. Instead, look at the rejection for purely what it is: Was it a bad business plan? Was it the wrong partnership terms? Was it the wrong timing? Rather than blaming yourself, assess what the real reasons for rejection were.

As many people have said, when you fail and learn from your failure, then it is not a failure at all. If someone tells you your story is not interesting enough for them to cover, then it’s time for you to sit down and come up with a more interesting story. Every rejection should teach you something and make you more capable of getting a yes the next time around he said.

Rejection is hard for anyone. When you’re running a business and an entire team is dependent on your success, it’s even more stressful. Entrepreneurs carry a heavy load. Rejection should not discourage you, nor should it end your dreams. If you pay attention, you’ll find that you’ll actually succeed in spite of those rejections. If you are taking action on accomplishing your goals, you will experience rejection constantly. If you aren’t, you have to ask yourself if you’re taking big enough steps. Growth happens when you step outside of your comfort zone to do the things that scare you he quoted.