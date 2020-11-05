Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Reinventing Yourself as an Entrepreneur

The types of people who are successful entrepreneurs share a lot of the same characteristics. They have an eagle-eye focus on the prize and their goals, and they put their heart and soul into what they create. This can be both a curse and a blessing since there are going to be times when failures occur. When […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The types of people who are successful entrepreneurs share a lot of the same characteristics. They have an eagle-eye focus on the prize and their goals, and they put their heart and soul into what they create. This can be both a curse and a blessing since there are going to be times when failures occur. When this happens, it is important to know how to reinvent yourself and start again.

There are several steps you should take before diving into a new project. The first is to do an honest self-assessment. This includes noting your strengths and your weaknesses. The more honest you can be, the better. This isn’t about ego, this is about not making the same mistakes previously make in other endeavors. The only way to learn from mistakes is by first acknowledging them. 

Next, it’s time to move on to the self-care portion of reinvention. Maslov’s hierarchy of needs points out that high cognitive levels of thinking cannot be conquered until our basic human needs are met first. This includes taking care of yourself physically and mentally, feeling a strong sense of security, having high self-esteem, and self-actualization/sense of identity. This is especially important because an entrepreneur who has poured everything into a project will also undoubtedly associate his role in a business as part of his identity, which means a great sense of loss will be felt if that is gone. Followers of mindfulness and meditation methodologies encourage people to allow themselves time to grieve the loss of any relationship as if it were a death, then come out reinvented on the other side. This can be very difficult to do for an entrepreneur who is not used to seeking help from others or having patience, but sometimes doing nothing for a moment is the best thing you can do.

The idea of stepping outside one’s comfort zone is scary and full of uncertainty because of the fear of the unknown. Author and fitness expert, Fred DeVito says “if it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you” and this is a good school of thought. It’s important to change your typical behaviors in order to expand your mind and explore new horizons. One way is to wake up earlier than usual and spend some time to yourself, away from technology. Choose any activity that improves your physical or mental state, such as exercise, reading a book, or meditating. 

This article was originally published at https://randallhunt.me/

    Randall Hunt, Founder and Acting CEO at Athletic Apex Enterprise

    Randall Hunt is the Founder of the Athletic Apex Enterprise. After falling in love with the game of golf, Randall rose to the top as one of the best young golfers in the country, earning him a full-ride to Pepperdine University. But after a car accident cost him the mobility of his right arm, Randall's golf aspirations were put to a hault.

    Dissatisfied with the bad news, Randall developed a way to regain full mobility of his right arm, alleviating the chronic pain the doctors told him would be with him for life. Through this journey, Randall developed the Bionetics system that has helped world class champions and Olympic athletes. He is passionate about helping people across all walks of life find freedom and reach their full potential; to do everything to the Apex.

    As acting CEO of the Athletic Apex Enterprise, Randall donates his time and resources to various charities, and he’s passionate about pushing past perceived limits, whether that be with his community outreach, his company, or his passion for aviation, something he can be found exploring in his spare time.

    During his free time, Randall loves spending time with his beautiful family, flying airplanes, traveling, and focusing on dedicating time, resources, and innovation to the community around him.

    For more, be sure to follow Randall Hunt online and check out AthleticApex.com and Bionetics.info.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Stop Being Tough On Yourself: You’ll Succeed As An Entrepreneur

    by Kevin Ortzman
    Strategies for Women Entrepreneurs: How to Excel and Improve Well-being
    Community//

    Strategies for Women Entrepreneurs: How to Excel and Improve Well-being

    by Carolin Petterson
    Community//

    Drea Gunness-Groeschel of Beautiac: “Think big, be positive”

    by Caroline James

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.