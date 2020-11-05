Reinventing Yourself as an Entrepreneur

The types of people who are successful entrepreneurs share a lot of the same characteristics. They have an eagle-eye focus on the prize and their goals, and they put their heart and soul into what they create. This can be both a curse and a blessing since there are going to be times when failures occur. When this happens, it is important to know how to reinvent yourself and start again.

There are several steps you should take before diving into a new project. The first is to do an honest self-assessment. This includes noting your strengths and your weaknesses. The more honest you can be, the better. This isn’t about ego, this is about not making the same mistakes previously make in other endeavors. The only way to learn from mistakes is by first acknowledging them.

Next, it’s time to move on to the self-care portion of reinvention. Maslov’s hierarchy of needs points out that high cognitive levels of thinking cannot be conquered until our basic human needs are met first. This includes taking care of yourself physically and mentally, feeling a strong sense of security, having high self-esteem, and self-actualization/sense of identity. This is especially important because an entrepreneur who has poured everything into a project will also undoubtedly associate his role in a business as part of his identity, which means a great sense of loss will be felt if that is gone. Followers of mindfulness and meditation methodologies encourage people to allow themselves time to grieve the loss of any relationship as if it were a death, then come out reinvented on the other side. This can be very difficult to do for an entrepreneur who is not used to seeking help from others or having patience, but sometimes doing nothing for a moment is the best thing you can do.

The idea of stepping outside one’s comfort zone is scary and full of uncertainty because of the fear of the unknown. Author and fitness expert, Fred DeVito says “if it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you” and this is a good school of thought. It’s important to change your typical behaviors in order to expand your mind and explore new horizons. One way is to wake up earlier than usual and spend some time to yourself, away from technology. Choose any activity that improves your physical or mental state, such as exercise, reading a book, or meditating.

