Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Reinventing Your Organization in the Middle of a Crisis

Everyone talks about the importance of recovering from a crisis, whether it’s a war, pandemic, or natural disaster. Part of that recovery is bringing back small businesses and nonprofit organizations that were hit hardest by the disaster. While the crisis is ongoing, it’s recommended that every organization start rebuilding and reinventing everything from their brand to their […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Reinventing Your Organization in the Middle of a Crisis - David Joseph Simard

Everyone talks about the importance of recovering from a crisis, whether it’s a war, pandemic, or natural disaster. Part of that recovery is bringing back small businesses and nonprofit organizations that were hit hardest by the disaster. While the crisis is ongoing, it’s recommended that every organization start rebuilding and reinventing everything from their brand to their assets.

Reevaluate the Audience

During a crisis, people’s needs and attitudes change. They may either decide to quit using certain products or services, switch to a new provider or continue with business as usual. Customers may realize that they can receive the same product purchased online and delivered, without having to deal with traditional retail traffic. The same customers that were loyal before may feel insecure and decide to switch teams. In real estate, people who may not have previously been interested in buying or selling their home may reconsider adapting to changing norms or take advantage of the market. The first step is to know the people who have been lost, those who are still loyal, and those who will become new clients.

Review Changes in Laws

During a crisis, the first changes happen to local, state, and federal laws. The next step is to understand significant law changes and how they affect the organization and its industry. Reviewing these laws is necessary when creating new policies and procedures that everyone must follow. Depending upon the locality, the government may have instituted procedures for showing properties safely or put restrictions on home inspections. It’s important to be aware of all regulations to ensure that your employees and clients feel safe. 

Furthermore, there are many federal and local assistance programs, especially for retailers hard hit by COVID. It is important to understand if you qualify, deadlines, and what you will need to submit to take advantage of these programs. 

Hire New and Improved Employees

During a crisis, most employers know which employees are valuable assets and which ones are incompetent workers who need to be released from their duties. New and improved employees need to be added to the staff. They include professionals with specialized skills and knowledge that are required to improve the organization. When hiring, consider the need for new, specialized skills like proficiency in conducting virtual tours and working independently from home. It is also important that employers find new ways to keep employees engaged and committed since many will have flexible working arrangements. 

Rebuild the Marketing Campaign

Once the new audience is chosen, the next step is to rebuild a marketing campaign from the ground up. Different clients have different habits and interests that must be known. It’s also important to know which type of advertising method they would prefer when being contacted by a business or organization. Research different types of advertising strategies to maximize your marketing effectiveness in the moment; for example, consider taking advantage of social media’s prevalence to launch a campaign there or consider email campaigns in lieu of tactics like traditional signage.

Prioritize Your Team

Your team is the most vital asset. Make sure you keep them apprised of any changes you decide to institute, including emergency furloughs or moving to remote work. They are also a valuable resource in helping you make adjustments to your policies quickly, as they are on the ground and can generate innovative solutions you may not have considered. If you treat your employees with respect and kindness throughout a crisis, they can be the deciding factor in helping your company survive and grow despite overwhelming odds.  Loyalty goes a long way in maintaining a committed workforce.

Focus on Past Mistakes

A crisis exposes the past mistakes that managers have made, which have led to current misfortunes and setbacks. This is the perfect time to focus on these mistakes and strive to make changes for now and the future. During a crisis it is easier to see the many mistakes that were made by the management team. However, it’s the perfect time to make changes that will reorganize, restore and renew an organization.

    David Joseph Simard

    David Joseph Simard, Construction and Real Estate Development Consultant

    David Joseph Simard is a resident of Vancouver, Canada, involved in business ventures worldwide. He has consulted for many Fortune 500 companies, including Goldman Sachs, AT&T, and has served on the boards of NAIOP and ULI. In addition to his professional ventures, David also lends his expertise to many nonprofits and public organizations. An alumnus of MSU with his Juris Doctorate in Finance, David Joseph Simard values education, but makes time for fun, such as golfing, wine tasting and skiing.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    REINVENT; HOW BUSINESSES CAN STAY AFLOAT DURING A CRISIS PERIOD.

    by Nancy Nyarko
    Community//

    Turn Your Covid-19 Solution into a Viable Business

    by Patel Mitesh
    Community//

    4 ways in which perception impacts your business and you don’t even know it

    by Violeta-Loredana Pascal

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.