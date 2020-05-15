Reinventing Culture

There is no question that entertainment suffered a major blow as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Many people in the industry have left it, and many more will have to leave it. I would not pay it particular attention among the rest of the dying crafts were it not for its prominence in our lives, especially among young people.

The entertainment industry not only reflects the spirit of the time; in many ways, it creates it. New times will require new entertainment, and the sooner we will realize it, the better for all of us. Social media stars, for instance, will lose their popularity, not because they have done something wrong, but because people will be less attracted to social media accounts that revolve around looks and extravagance. They will start looking for meaning and social value in people’s words and actions.

Culture is a dynamic field, and no one can say for certain what form culture will dominate in the emerging era. But I have no doubt that the pre-coronavirus era will not return; this has left for good.

In all likelihood, the idols of the future will cater more to values such as solidarity and unity in the community. They will not only promote social cohesion, but will set an example through their own actions.

Stage artists, too, will adapt their music and shows to the emerging spirit: Their songs, plays, and movies will champion warm and mutual human connection, and their art will reflect their visions. Perhaps they will make less money, but they will be far richer in friends, real friends.

Perhaps today this vision seems bleak to those who aspire for fame and fortune, but tomorrow they will feel it is the most natural way to live. They will not understand how they could have thought otherwise, or what they ever found in having tons of money and no one to share it with.