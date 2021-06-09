Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Reintegration anxiety? Listen to your intuition, trust yourself and go at your own pace. There’s no need to rush.

As much as the past 15+ months has been extremely challenging, as the world starts to open up, now more than ever I believe we need to practice compassion – for others and for ourselves.

While some people are chomping at the bit to get back out there, into restaurants, movie theatres and traveling, others are feeling anxious and uncertain. There are still so many conflicting messages “out there” as well as many unknowns. People have very divisive perspectives which only adds to the tension – some don’t want to reintegrate until everybody is fully vaccinated, other couldn’t care less or are unwilling to get a vaccine at this point. And the topic is as charged if not more charged than things like politics and religion.

So where does mindfulness play into all of this? One aspect of mindfulness is awareness, so in this case, I think it’s important to be aware that there is no one right way to think or feel and to acknowledge that not everybody is going to think and feel the way we do.  Another aspect of mindfulness is compassion, for self and others. If you’re feeling reintegration anxiety, listen to your intuition, trust yourself and go at your own pace. There’s no need to rush. If you’re not feeling any pressure and can’t wait to get back out there, honour yourself but recognize that others are feeling hesitant and be mindful of putting undue pressure on anyone. We’ve been through enough and don’t need to cause more tension.

We have been together in our separateness for more than a year and we are now transitioning into a “new normal” which means we have the opportunity to co-create it, together. In my humble opinion, during this co-creation, a little bit of mindfulness will go a very long way 😊.

Mindfully yours,

Adriane David

    Adriane David, Mindfulness-based Coach, Facilitator & Consultant

    Adriane is a speaker, workshop facilitator and coach, teaching and guiding with an approach rooted in mindfulness and applied positive psychology (APP). She spent more than 20 years in the corporate world, striving for achievement and balance. It wasn't until she learned and began practicing these techniques, herself, that she found both. The impact these concepts and processes have had on her life inspired a passion for sharing it with others, especially those driven leaders who, while motivated, remain uncertain how to fit these theories and techniques into their already too-busy lives.

     

    Adriane works with business, community and organizational leaders to achieve their personal and professional goals, and help them overcome challenges – real or perceived. In addition to one-one-one and group coaching, she runs workshops and facilitates talks for corporations on the topics of mindfulness and APP. The impact even introductory concepts have on individuals can be transformative within organizations and she feels honoured and privileged to enable that.

     

    Adriane's educational background reflects her interests and fuels her practice. She has a BscH in psychology, an honours MBA, and certificate in the Foundations of Applied Mindfulness Meditation, all from the University of Toronto. She has taken coaching training with both CTI in Toronto and the Flourishing Center in New York City. Most recently, she received a certification in Applied Positive Psychology and is currently enrolled in a 2-year Mindful Meditation Teacher Certification Program.

