As much as the past 15+ months has been extremely challenging, as the world starts to open up, now more than ever I believe we need to practice compassion – for others and for ourselves.

While some people are chomping at the bit to get back out there, into restaurants, movie theatres and traveling, others are feeling anxious and uncertain. There are still so many conflicting messages “out there” as well as many unknowns. People have very divisive perspectives which only adds to the tension – some don’t want to reintegrate until everybody is fully vaccinated, other couldn’t care less or are unwilling to get a vaccine at this point. And the topic is as charged if not more charged than things like politics and religion.

So where does mindfulness play into all of this? One aspect of mindfulness is awareness, so in this case, I think it’s important to be aware that there is no one right way to think or feel and to acknowledge that not everybody is going to think and feel the way we do. Another aspect of mindfulness is compassion, for self and others. If you’re feeling reintegration anxiety, listen to your intuition, trust yourself and go at your own pace. There’s no need to rush. If you’re not feeling any pressure and can’t wait to get back out there, honour yourself but recognize that others are feeling hesitant and be mindful of putting undue pressure on anyone. We’ve been through enough and don’t need to cause more tension.

We have been together in our separateness for more than a year and we are now transitioning into a “new normal” which means we have the opportunity to co-create it, together. In my humble opinion, during this co-creation, a little bit of mindfulness will go a very long way 😊.

Mindfully yours,

Adriane David