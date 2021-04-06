Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Reimagining Education: The 8 Doors to Compassion

Inviting students to explore the 8Cs of compassion may help them - and adults - not only to speak and act with compassion, but also to be compassion.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
©2021 Belinda Chiu
©2021 Belinda Chiu

“The more you grow into a helpful person yourself, the happier you’ll find this world of ours is.”
~ Mister Fred Rogers

Another day, another day to explain to young people how the power of words can intensify hate or healing. How a childhood playground taunt or a tease in reference to Full Metal Jacket is more than “kids being kids” or “relax, don’t PC-police me,” and can lead to intergenerational psychological damage, not to mention fatal consequences.

In the midst of ongoing pandemics and prejudice, many of us are trying to get “back to normal.” As college decisions roll out for some students who can still consider college, the attention to the next class is well under way. Talks about which AP class to take continue, as if these discussions were stuck in a time machine bubble where the world hasn’t changed. In one recent talk I listened to, the presenter said with good intention that colleges are looking for students with community service to demonstrate whether they are the kind of student who gives back. Great. They went on to say that if you have to work to help your family, work. If you don’t need to do, make sure you include some kind of community service in yourself. Even better, they said, make sure you put something down that shows you are helping your community during the pandemic. And, “if you haven’t done anything, you can start. We can help you find something to put down.”

While the presenter seemed to have the full intention of sharing how important service is, one could also interpret their comments as, “if you’re wealthy enough, put something – anything – down that shows you’re not a selfish person playing with the Xbox through the pandemic. If you need to work, well, sorry, community service is for those who can afford it to put something – anything – down to look good.”

Most students know that community service isn’t just something to “put down” on a college resume. Most of us recognize that service is an act by which we are not only thinking about ourselves, but also how we aid and support those around us. How service begins with attending to the small things – what we say, what we do, how we stand up for others around us. And yes, it begins with those things we do even when others aren’t looking or even if we cannot put it on a college resume.

Service is a demonstration of compassion. The roots of the word “compassion” is to “suffer with.” This means the ability to recognize suffering and pain, face and be with the difficulties, and still be moved to do something to help alleviate that suffering – of self and others. Much of the recent attention in education has been on SEL and mindfulness, which are foundations on which to work towards compassion.

Contrary to the misunderstanding that compassion is a soft, squishy thing for the nice kid who gets beat up in the playground or the receiver of name-calling, compassion is the toughest thing to practice in real life. Noting anthropologist Joan Halifax’s more nuanced definition, compassion is “the capacity to be attentive to the experience of others, to wish the best for others, and to sense what will truly serve others.” It requires tremendous courage and honesty because it requires one to acknowledge what it is happening – the good, the bad, the ugly.

In our framework, we look at the “8Cs,” or eight doorways in which we can cultivate our capacity for compassion. Each one of these amplify each other; alone, they are insufficient, together, they become generative:

  • Centeredness: having self- and other-awareness, cultivating mindfulness;
  • Change: being agile in transitions, having adaptability through uncertainty;
  • Conflict: embracing a paradox mindset (kids are natural at being able to hold multiple truths the same time); inviting healthy dialogue and disagreement;
  • Curiosity: staying outward focused for creativity; having a bias for innovation;
  • Chucklesome: using healthy humor to create space and connect; prioritizing joy;
  • Connection: creating ecosystems of belonging; centering inclusion;
  • Candor: living with authenticity; bringing honesty to self and others/
  • Courage: acting with purpose; making decisions with integrity.

These doorways aren’t just “nice to have.” From psychology to neuroscience to business leadership studies, having the keys to these doors can unlock not only our potential for stronger leadership, but also to serve and relieve the suffering of those around us. Adults often have a tough time, fumbling with these keys. What might we do to support our students so that they can get curious and investigate each door so that they fumble less than we do and get a jump start at the gate?

  • (Re)define compassion

By better understanding what compassion is, we can check our own biases in speaking about it. Often, we hear each other say, “I know it’s important, but I’m not a soft person, so the word doesn’t really do it for me.” When children hear this, they often interpret it as “be strong OR be compassionate.” And while children naturally lean towards kindness, societal expectations of the trope, “nice guys finish last,” means they will lean away from their natural predilections for fear of being seen “weak.” When we start learning our understanding of the strength and courage compassion requires and communicate it, compassion may shed the inaccuracies of how the media portrays it.

  • Ask what service means

Rather than just inform students that they “need” to do service (for the sake of a college resume), ask them what matters to them, how they empathize with others, and what motivates them to want to help relieve the suffering of others? Require them to reflect on their reasons behind their actions, rather than simply to list it on some “must do” checklist.

  • Choose a door

Invite students to choose one the 8 “doors” to peek behind and go deeper to explore. Allow them to share what they want to investigate and practice, and how that “door” may help them to cultivate more compassion. For example, if a student is less confident about being honest with themselves or others, hold space for them to consider what is creating a barrier. Is it not having the tools to figure out how “who they are?” Or might it be fear of damaging a relationship? Whatever it is, allow the students to choose their path and to get curious, moving beyond the surface word.

Each of the “8Cs,” or eight doors to cultivate compassion open to even greater opportunities to learn and grow. The more we understand and embrace each of these doorways, and the more we can integrate them, the more we can not only speak or act with compassion, but also be compassion.

Belinda Chiu, Ed.D., Author at The Mindful College Applicant: Cultivating Emotional Intelligence for the Admissions Process

Belinda believes in the power of play to bring authenticity and compassion for a happier planet. She works to cultivate compassionate and courageous leaders as founder of Hummingbirdrcc. She is also on the forefront of the movement to democratize emotional intelligence as a faculty member with Goleman EI and a certified teacher with the Search Inside Yourself Leadership Institute. She is the chief learning officer with Ignition Coaching LLC and strategic director development with eiFOCUS, cultivating female leaders through athletics. With a background in international education and diplomacy, she also brings experience in competitive university admissions. She is the author of the book, The Mindful College Applicant: Cultivating Emotional Intelligence for the Admissions Process and its companion pocket workbook. A member of Laughter on Call and Valley Improv, Belinda currently lives in New Hampshire with Bandit, the pink-nosed pup.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

©2019 Belinda Chiu
Thrive Global on Campus//

Reimaging Education: Why Contortion Won’t Get You into Harvard

by Belinda Chiu, Ed.D.
Benjamin Torode/Getty Images
Purpose//

You’re More Compassionate Than You Think

by Greater Good Science
Purpose//

How to Raise Compassionate Kids

by dr. bobbi wegner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.