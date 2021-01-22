I was driving home from getting groceries a few days ago and saw a sign on an empty storefront that said “Reimagination In Progress”.

My immediate thought was “That’s me! That’s exactly where I am at. That’s exactly what I’m feeling.”

I got excited as this is what I’ve been doing recently. I wrote in a post last month “with all that has happened this past year, I believe this time is calling us to act in bigger and better ways than we ever have in the past.”

When I published it, I read it again and asked myself what is my bigger and better way.

I didn’t have an answer.

In that piece, I suggested to take the holiday to look back, look at where you are now, and look at where you want to be.

I looked back. I looked at where I am now. And I am still looking at where I want to be.

What I do know is I need to practice some radical acts of self-care and self-compassion right now and to do this, I need to create some space.

I’ve been writing my blog every week for two years and prior to that for over ten years on an irregular basis. It is time it goes on a bit of a sabbatical from the regularity of every week. So with this post, I am taking a break and will write again when I think my words can be of service.

Until then, I ask of you…

Go Forth. Do Good. With Love. Our world needs it.