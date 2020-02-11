Reiki is a great self care addition

Today people are exploring more traditional ways to feel balanced and heal the mind-body as a whole. Traditional, indigenous, and prescientific medical systems have documented that a balanced pulsing biofield is a foundation of treating the mind-body-spirit. Biofield therapies, such as Reiki, are believed to be low-risk interventions. Energy used in therapeutic touch and Reiki are conceived as higher levels of vibrations beyond our normal perceptual abilities. The concept of energy has been part of history dating back to the Greek physician Hippocrates who is considered one of the most prominent figures in the history of medicine. The fact is that we don’t know exactly how Reiki works, but we do know that Reiki is a spiritual practice, like meditation and yoga.

What is Reiki?

Reiki (pronounced Ray-Key) is the Japanese term for universal energy that originated thousands of years ago in Tibet. Rei means universal, and Ki means life energy or universal life force. Together they mean universal life force. Ki has the same meaning as Chi in Chinese and Prana in Sanskrit. Reiki has roots in Tandai Buddhism, a mystical form of Buddhism, and Shintoism, the indigenous religion of Japan.

How is Reiki practiced?

The practice of Reiki is a light placing of hands on the body in a series of ordered positions to aid in increasing energy flow throughout the body. Reiki practitioners do not direct energy; instead, they claim that Reiki energy facilitated through the practitioner’s hands, and the subtle energy travels to the places in the body that needs healing. It is important to note that there is no religious belief system attached to Reiki. The belief of how energy flows in the body is the premise of understanding the effects of Reiki.

What is a Reiki Session?

A Reiki session may last 30 to 60 minutes. The room dimly lit with soft music playing in the background. During the session, the recipient remains fully clothed, covered with a light sheet or blanket. Reiki is a passive practice involving no tissue manipulation or massage. The practitioner’s hands may either rest lightly on the recipient’s body or hover just above the body, depending on the recipient’s preference. The recipient may experience sensations of warmth, coolness, tingling, with some experiencing no particular sensations. Almost all experience a sense of balance and relaxation. The Reiki practitioner remains neutral, allowing the recipient to apply meaning to the Reiki experience.

What are the benefits of Reiki?

Reiki treatment helps lessen the impact of stress, releasing tension from the entire system. Not only does the person move toward his or her unique balance in body, mind, and spirit, but also, depending on the level of physical health when Reiki begins, the body’s healing mechanisms often begin functioning more effectively. The National Center of Complementary Alternative Medicine studies suggests that Reiki reduces anxiety, depression and relieves pain, especially postoperative pain. Reiki is increasingly used in a variety of medical settings (a) hospice care settings to assist patients through the physical and emotional effects of dying (b) emergency rooms settings and (c) psychiatric settings to help patients that have anxiety and depression.

Physical Benefits

Creates deep relaxation and aids in relieving stress and tension.

Gives you a high level of energy

Helps you sleep better and more deeply

Reduces blood pressure

Relieves pain from acute injuries (does not heal them!)

Brings the body in to correct balance and harmony

Assists in helping the body clean itself of toxins

Emotional Benefits

Minimizes emotional stress, anxiety, depression, and insomnia

Raises self-esteem and improves confidence levels

Improves memory

Enhances creativity and intuition

Helps in the grieving process

Spiritual Benefits

Connects you with a higher consciousness

Raises your vibrational level

Conducts and enhances spiritual awakening

Inspires guidance in questionable situations

When people do not go inward and listen to how they are in a relationship with there mind, body, and spirit, clarity is lost. Taking the time to go inward allows for detachment of environmental factors. It makes room to shift from a view of the body as a physical mechanism into a body that shares information to know what is needed to create balance. Spiritual practices help us connect with our unseen resources. Doctors recognize that patients with access to their inner resources do better and are easier to treat.