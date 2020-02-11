Rehearsing the future in place & destination branding

Almost every country in the world has come to consider tourism a key driver for economic development. As many are now copiously investing in this sector, intensified competition has already overcrowded the market to an extent that new approaches are necessary to break through. This is what elevated place and destination branding into one of today’s most valuable strategic assets.

However, the approach followed by many can be rather superficial and inadequate which means that potential opportunities remain out of their reach. Our research has shown that many brand projects have been failing for a multitude of similar reasons, among them:

Some places in the world are known for innovation, others for highly accredited education or cultural heritage or some other feature that they have acquired a reputation for. However, when it comes to their brand visual logo, it often does not reflect on their particular fame. We are seeing brands with significant identity problems applying taglines or core messages that adopt overused words or fall for saturated phrasings. Many destinations are blatantly copying from each other… and this in a sector of high international exposure and potential trademark jeopardy. We are drowning in a sea of bland marketing and branding! Borrowing and copying leads to an ineffective and even detrimental sameness. There are in fact taglines or slogans that have been simultaneously adopted by more than 30 destinations! In this way, what differentiating effect could they achieve? How could they build trust in brand engagement? How could they support any distinctive messages, such as “genuine experience” or “authenticity”?

Integrated branding management can really make a difference in today’s world.

Even with successful brand projects, the proliferation of visual logos put forth by countries, states-regions, cities, towns, islands, etc., make it very hard for anyone to stand out (until today no brand visual logo has ever reached the level of brand diffusion and awareness of “I ❤ NY” since 1977).

Here are some major branding management issues:

Travelers are generally confused by inconsistent brand communication. For many of the world’s destinations, dealing with their administrative branding fragmentations, (i.e. state-region, subregion – county, city-town, etc.), is a necessity that is often ignored. Although this weakness is usually inherent and shared by many destinations, very little is done to mitigate its negative effects through integrated branding. “So where the bloody hell are you?” (Australia’s tourism tagline back in 2006): Many places, even famous ones, often perceive themselves as being the center of the world and assume that prospective visitors are well aware of their local geography. Well, they are not, and that is where the problems begin in brand name management.

Sustainability begins from cultural transformation and brand management has the power to persuade and motivate both leaders and local communities to take action on environmental issues. Brand advocates: When we ask people if they are aware of their own place brand, it is amazing how few actually do. To inspire brand advocacy in a local community one needs to create a brand that instils a sense of excitement and apply an innovative strategy that encourages everyone to commit to a common cause. Only then can one empower communities and nations. Apart from the well-known New Yorker brand advocacy, Singapore’s tagline “Passion Made Possible” is a brilliant placement that comes from its people and their commitment to economic development, advanced education, etc.

Mental Health: There are countless medical reports that consider travel vital to mental health. Further than leisure or relaxation, people will become more aware of the actual healing effects of travel on mental health. Understanding the relationship between travel & mental health is an important part of effective branding.

Art, music & culture are an integral part of a destination's identity and promote a cross-cultural sense of understanding. However, cultural branding remains virtually unexplored and despite the fact that the level of genuine engagement travellers has with local cultures is increasing.

are an integral part of a destination’s identity and promote a cross-cultural sense of understanding. However, cultural branding remains virtually unexplored and despite the fact that the level of genuine engagement travellers has with local cultures is increasing. Competition: Don’t focus only on your competitors, because in some cases it is like accepting mediocrity. Challenge the best brands in the world and remember… it is not just about larger budgets, but more importantly, it is about people’s passion, pride and respect for their own place.

Seize the opportunity

Place branding began with tourism and for many years it played a major role in shaping the image of a place or a nation. As tourism has grown more than ever, it now affects an endless list of business, cultural, environmental and social aspects. Tourism organizations or DMOs can play a pivotal role in the advancement of economic prosperity and social well-being as long as they can recognize the most promising and viable opportunities.

Today we are addicted to bottom lines and have lost our ability to see beyond numbers. Surely, investing in brand management will maximize sales & ROI, but branding is not just about economic benefits. It actually concerns and can benefit practically every aspect of a place and should be approached with that in mind.