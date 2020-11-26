Regina Curry: “Success comes in ways that can’t be predicted”

Success comes in ways that can’t be predicted. You have great authors that have written books that people have never read and terrible authors that are best sellers. What defines “Great”? If you’re gauging “Great” by financial increase or becoming a celebrity, money can buy both. If “Great” is defined by leaving a productive deposit in the earth, then, your sincerity, knowledge, and human will should establish “Greatness.”

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Regina Curry.

Regina Curry is an author, producer, and CEO of Pearl Productions, Publishing, and Distribution. The Washingtonian mother of two is a Christian-based author who began her company for herself and other Christian artists to share their work. Through music, novels, television programming, and film, Regina will not only tell her stories but provide avenues for other great stories, as well. www.pearlppd.com

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

The desire to tell my stories is what brought me to this career path. I knew Marked was a story that had to be told so I made it my life work to get it published.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

The most interesting story of my writing career is, I believe, The Holy Spirit guided me through the process. The story has been in the making for a very long time. From inception to the end and realizing it must be a trilogy, Marked was divinely inspired.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story that other aspiring writers can learn from?

Having enough extra money to get my book published and company launched was the most difficult. I didn’t have a loan or an angel investor. I funded everything. I saved as much as I could, whenever I had extra, I’d invest in myself and made small moves. If you have the passion, desire, and conviction, you will accomplish that which you set out to accomplish.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m a screenwriter. Writing a novel is very different from writing a screenplay. My first draft of Marked was basically a screenplay in book form. I was totally oblivious to the vast difference between the two. The imagery, background, and illustrious writing style needed for a novel is much harder to create than creating a screenplay where much of the imagery and background, can be illustrated through the personality of the characters actors portray and pictures, and other visual aids.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? I’m excited about Marked: The return of the giants, the second installation of the Trilogy, Marked.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

A very interesting story shared in my book is understanding the knowledge of the mark The Most High has placed on the forehead of many. It’s much more important than the mark of the beast!

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

The end of ages are nigh! Seek God while He may be found. He will use common men and women to do supernatural and remarkable exploits. His plan is the only plan in the working, and He has already given us everything we need and set the stage for the return of His son Jesus Christ!

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

I, honestly, don’t know five things you need to know to become a great author. Success comes in ways that can’t be predicted. You have great authors that have written books that people have never read and terrible authors that are best sellers. What defines “Great”? If you’re gauging “Great” by financial increase or becoming a celebrity, money can buy both. If “Great” is defined by leaving a productive deposit in the earth, then, your sincerity, knowledge, and human will should establish “Greatness.”

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study)

I wouldn’t consider myself a great writer. But, I believe I have great stories. That’s key. Perseverance and discipline always pay off.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I draw inspiration from all literature. Believe it or not there are some writers who write fiction yet present many truths. Other writers write non-fiction yet present many lies.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement, it would be a movement for parentless children who are not, in my humble opinion, being cared for properly by the organizations in place. Reclaiming what’s left of the generations, re-informing, re-directing, and re-connecting humans with the Father of humanity is greatly needed and most beneficial for the good of society.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Readers can find my book at www.pearlppd.com.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!