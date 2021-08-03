Regina Beatty of Heritage Financial Consultants: “I would advise a loved one to work with someone who wants to get to know YOU, rather than spend most of the first meeting talking about themselves”

I would advise a loved one to work with someone who wants to get to know YOU, rather than spend most of the first meeting talking about themselves.

As part of our series about what one should look for when hiring a financial planner or adviser, I had the pleasure of interviewing Regina Beatty.

A financial professional with more than 25 years of experience, Regina Beatty specializes in Financial Planning for Successful Business Owners and high net worth families, serving the Pittsburgh, PA area and Sarasota/Lakewood Ranch, FL, where she leads both offices. Her areas of particular expertise include all facets of business succession planning and coordinated estate/legacy planning. With her enthusiasm, dedication, and extensive knowledge, she helps her clients create a financial roadmap distinctive to their unique needs, by putting “their lives” into their financial plan.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit more. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

In my 20’s, I had a management career with a major hotel chain. To continue moving upwards, I would have had to start moving from city to city. My father was a life insurance agent at the time, and suggested that rather than have a transient lifestyle, I may want to consider the insurance industry. I explored it and came to the conclusion it was a good fit for me. I set out to obtain licenses, made the change and found that I absolutely loved the industry. I found that I could use my math acumen and care for people and really help make a difference in people’s lives by educating them and then leading them to solutions and informed decisions. I was promoted a year after the career change, and was in management for nine years and eventually went on my own with my husband. Four years into our independent business, my husband passed away of a heart attack on the way to dinner, leaving me with four young boys. Family needs dictated that I work part-time and also helped me understand how blessed I was that we had life insurance. We had enough to pay off the mortgage and educate the kids, so I had the choice on how hard I needed to work. After my youngest son went to college — I had to decide — get back into management or build a professional financial planning practice. I chose the latter and have never looked back. I am so grateful for my clients, and my relationships with them. I also get such immense satisfaction in helping people sleep at night, knowing we helped them take the necessary steps to protect their families and build wealth for their futures. It never feels like work, but is just a part of me and what I do, each and every day. I love it!

Can you share a story about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting in the industry? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

When I first started in the industry over 25 years ago, it was with a captive insurance company, and I sold life insurance policies for about a year. My father also worked there, so I enjoyed working with him and “learning the ropes”. The interesting part was that there were many successful sales people there — that at my young age, I was perplexed by some of them and their level of success for one reason or another. After a few months, my ‘aha’ moment was that the recipe for success in any industry is the ability to connect with your market. Those that you align and most admire and respect.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! I am working on a white paper and video series called “Women’s Wealth Conversations”. It is designed to get women more involved in their financial lives, while helping empower them and their families to have those difficult conversations that will provide clarity and help put their families’ financial lives in order.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Is there a takeaway or lesson that others can learn from that?

The tipping point in my career was deciding to build a personal, financial planning “practice” with the belief that if you follow a defined plan and process, you will bring real value to your clients and provide them with multiple options to help them reach their goals. The mindset transition from “transaction-based salesperson” to a business professional building a financial planning practice was the first step towards exponential growth. Creating an annual business plan, and then getting more micro with an educational development plan, practice management and team development plan and finally, a foundational marketing plan helped set the stage. If you build it, they will come (remember the movie “Field of Dreams”?). After the mindset change — the actual discipline to stay committed to the activities necessary to execute my business plan set me up for success as a business owner, providing professional financial planning advice and wealth management services to a very targeted market. In less than 10 years, the practice has grown from less than 100,000 dollars to over 1 million dollars in annual revenue. But more importantly, the level of planning advice that we are providing our clients separates us from their prior experiences and brings unprecedented value. Nothing is more rewarding than knowing that we are making such a difference in our clients’ and their families lives using a consultative, repeatable process.

What three pieces of advice would you give to your colleagues in the finance field to thrive and avoid burnout? Can you give a story or example?

There are so many that I can mention, but I think to thrive and avoid burnout, the most important thing to take from this would be to work with people you enjoy! If your personalities are compatible, spending time with and helping your clients will never feel like work.

Secondly, you should put together an annual business plan, incorporating systematic marketing and service responsibilities. Finally, spend only 5% of your time marketing for new clients. This can be achieved through existing satisfied clients’ introductions and by creating and building strong relationships with centers of influence.

Ok. Thank you for all of that. Let’s now move to the core focus of our interview. As an “finance insider”, you know much more about the finance industry than most consumers. If your loved one wanted to hire a financial planner, which five things would you advise them to find out about before committing? Can you give an example or story for each?

I would advise a loved one to work with someone who wants to get to know YOU, rather than spend most of the first meeting talking about themselves.

I would prep them by making sure they ask FIRST, who you are and who you care about. Assets, financial information, etc., building the actual roadmap of the financial planning can all come later.

Does the planner have expertise in the matters that most keep you up at night? Ask that person for specific examples about their experience and how they have helped others.

Do they provide a vision of what it might be like to work with them? Ask for examples of how they have helped others in a similar situation to yours.

Lastly, what is your investment in the process to be able to work with them?

All of the five points I mentioned should tie together to determine if the planner is a good fit for you and your family. Remember, the first meeting is NOT to buy or invest anything. It is a mutual discovery to determine what it looks like to work together, the costs involved and ultimately whether you can see the planner as a trusted member of your advisory team.

I think most people think that financial planners are for very wealthy people. This is likely not actually true. Can you explain who would most benefit from hiring a financial planner and why? Can you give an example?

There are several types of clients that all benefit from working with a financial professional, but they don’t need to be very wealthy to benefit from creating a financial plan. For example:

A young family will need analysis on current needs — like goal setting, survivor needs planning, college planning.

A couple who are within a few years of retirement — planning will help them understand how much they can safely spend in retirement to live their desired lifestyle and not run out of money — while taking contingencies into consideration like the impact of inflation or long-term care needs

Business owners, large and small, could benefit from succession planning and how to get money out of their business for retirement in the most tax efficient manner, as well as making sure the business is sustainable after the retirement or death of an owner.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am extremely grateful for my firm and colleagues. From them, I consistently learn up-to-date planning techniques and how they apply, so that I can share and implement with my clients. Our firm is full of fine planning professionals and such deep resources, that we can bring substantial help to all of whom we work with.

I was working with a high-net worth family who were at the 11th hour in selling the business to one of the siblings. When working with them on the estate and succession planning considerations, they had very complicated family dynamics, impacting the recommendations. I realized that I needed a deeper level of expertise to help get them “all the way home”. I called upon a colleague of mine, who specializes in estate planning, and has done so his whole career. He came to several family meetings, helped me model options and decision trees for them, and the effect of each option which led them to making effective, informed decisions. They still thank me to this day for bringing him in to help, and feel that because of our deep resources, we were able to take them to a higher level of planning than they would have had otherwise.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Advocating for “Family Wealth Conversations” — being able to speak about the unspeakable in family dynamics to help them better plan for the “what if’s”. Especially, complicated blended families. Planning today will help avoid chaos and strife later on. Many planning techniques are true tributes to how we take care of our loved ones, and empowering families to have these conversations is a passion of mine. I write about it, speak about it, and instill this mindset in all of my relationships.

