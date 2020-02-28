Reggie Brown Jr. Shares Advice On Achieving Overall Wellness And Success In Your Industry

Reggie Brown Jr is the Founder of In10sity Fitness United, a firm dedicated to transforming the lives and health of individuals around the world.

In a recent interview, Reggie was keen on discussing his thoughts on some issues such as stress, burnout, and success.

How do you push through anxiety?

Burnout and anxiety(stress) are two things that shouldn’t be mistaken for each another.

Burnout is a total state of exhaustion, both mentally and physically, that’s caused by excess work imposed upon our bodies. Most times, when we experience burnout, we are less productive and rarely accomplish any of the goals we set.

To curb burnout, Reggie makes sure he takes an ample amount of time off work. He explains that it’s impossible to work 24/7 and expect not to break down. Take a break and spend some time doing a fun activity that’s not work-related.

Apart from burnout, Anxiety is another thing humans face every day. Anxiety can be caused by a variety of things; pressure, workload, and fear of failure. Reggie has fended off the feeling of anxiety by keeping himself motivated continuously through passion for what he does. His enthusiasm for what he does helps maintain his focus on the more important things.

Lastly, having someone to pour out your mind can help you empty out all the feelings of stress or anxiety you’re experiencing.

Achieving Success

Every one of us has our own definition of success, to some of us it may be to attain financial stability, to others it might be overall wellness. So how does one achieve success?

Success can be achieved in a number of ways. Reggie believes that true success comes by giving back to society and having good intentions, these two factors will play a major role in helping you achieve success and fulfillment. When you make the decision to invest in people without expecting anything in return, you will be well on your way to success.

Another thing Reggie recommends is the act of fostering relationships. Relationships or partnerships are essential parts of any growth procedure. As the adage goes ” Your net worth is your network.”

Lastly, you should always strive to reinvest in your business. Reinvesting in your business is a good way to ensure steady development and failure to do this will lead to stagnation or possibly bankruptcy.

Drawing Motivation & Some Words Of Advice

As an active fitness instructor and a sportsman, Reggie’s competitive nature drives him to become better at his craft. Reggie shares that he resorts to some form of therapy or motivational videos whenever he feels like he’s down in the ditch.

Apart from this, he looks up to a group of people who have achieved success in their various fields for inspiration. Some of these successful individuals are Les Brown, Bob Proctor, Eric Thomas, Jim Rohn, Zig Ziglar, and Basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Here are some words of advice from Reggie himself for anyone striving for success;

“Live your life bearing in mind that there are young people out there that are watching you, do not be afraid, be fearless. To list things out;

First, you should take risks and not be afraid of failure. To succeed one needs to fail. Second, find your “why”. Once you find why you need to achieve your goals, you will be able to persevere in tough times. And lastly, surround yourself with mentors, people who will guide you on your path to success.”

