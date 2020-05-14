Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Thriving in the New Normal//

Regaining Trust In This Time of Social Distancing

During a time of minimized in-person connection and reduced eye contact, expressing our humanity builds a trust that is so needed right now.

By
Getty Images
Getty Images

Reports from hospital doctors suggest that wearing masks inhibits communication and some doctors have chosen to pin a picture of their smiling face to the front of their gown to encourage communication and trust building. How do you feel social distancing, including wearing masks and telemedicine appointments, is changing healthcare?  

Before COVID-19 ever appeared on the scene, healthcare was losing direct contact with their patients.  A typical office appointment was with the Physician Assistant or nurse sitting behind, or at best beside, a computer asking a script of questions and typing in responses. Then the doctor arrives, same thing, computer the focus, eye contact, not so much. Adding teleconferencing or face to face interactions while wearing a mask isn’t that much different.

I am so sorry to say we lost eye contact a long time ago. William Shakespeare said, “The eyes are the window to your soul.” We look in a person’s eyes to find truth, to develop trust. We started losing that healing tool, eye contact, long before this pandemic began.

How are we going to regain that trust in this time of social distancing? Through our words and our eyes. We can even say “look into my eyes. I am here for you. I will only tell you the truth as I know it. These are scary times. We’ll do this together.” 

Showing our personhood has often been considered the opposite of professionalism. I say showing our humanity is the height of professionalism. It builds a trust that is so needed in this scary, uncertain time. It opens the door to healing. 

Healing is more than pills and procedures. Healing is found in comfort, in truth, in trust, in the eyes. Not in a picture but in personhood conveyed in person or even through teleconferencing.

    Image of American Hospice Pioneer, Barbara Karnes, RN Author of &quot;the hospice little blue book&quot; Gone From My Sight, The Dying Experience

    Barbara Karnes, RN, American Hospice Pioneer at www.bkbooks.com

    Barbara Karnes, RN is an American Hospice Pioneer, Award Winning End of Life Educator, Award Winning Nurse, NHPCO Hospice Innovator Award Winner 2018 & International Humanitarian Woman of the Year in 2015.

    While at the bedside of hundreds of people during the dying process, Barbara Karnes noticed that each death was following a near identical script. Each person was going through the stages of death in almost the same manner. And most families had the same questions. These realizations led Barbara to sit down and write the "Little Blue Book." The book that changed an industry.

    Gone From My Sight has been in print continuously since 1985 and has sold over thirty million copies. Although it is often imitated, it remains the most widely used patient/family handout on signs of approaching death in the United States. It is the original source. With its publication and distribution, Barbara created one of the most important tools in the Hospice movement today: the patient/family educational booklet.

    "New Rules for End of Life Care," "Care For The Caregiver," and "This Is How People Die," Barbara's DVD projects, are starting conversations and garnering awards - in this country and around the world. In these films, Barbara compassionately explains the stages of the dying process, talks about behavior changes as they pertain to food, sleep, and withdrawal, and addresses issues relating to the use of narcotics, addiction, and overdosing. She explains how important it is to take care of yourself as a caregiver as well as guidelines to help you do that personally and with your caregiving team.

    “We don’t understand that there’s a normal, natural way of dying,” she says. “My goal is to help neutralize the fear that families and significant others bring to the bedside during the end of life experience.”

    All resources can be found here: https://bkbooks.com/collections/all-productshttps://bkbooks.com/collections/all-products

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Pregnancy and COVID-19

    by Anh Nguyen RNT, BANT, CNHC
    Community//

    How AI in Healthcare is helping to Fight against Coronavirus?

    by Bharti Pankaj
    Photo by Ani Kolleshi on Unsplash
    Community//

    Redefining Beauty and Privilege in the Age of Corona

    by Gwendolyn Bluemich

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.