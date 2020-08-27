Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Refresh yourself with good memories…

Memories are timeless treasures of the heart...

Life is a beautiful thing, live it every second !! Now it was changed stay home, stay safe. Because our life is not stable during this crisis. We are facing so many issues nowadays economic, health, job and our physical and mental status too shaken. Indoor life habituated, we feel relaxed, we feel bored, stressed and sometimes exhausted. With these we crossed so many months. In few months later it will become the memories..

Sometimes we’ll never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory. A good life has a collection of happy memories. Similarly all us have a collection of photographs. Looking at our old photographs and rewinding our memories will surely refresh ourselves, make us happy. It triggers the happy mood. When we look at our photographs, we’ll go back to our past days, to that moment and it has a story or a funny incident to remember. It creates a good mood, good vibes around you. During this time everyone is at home.. so we can share your photographs, memories and experience with others.

We can introduce our family members, friends to our children, through the photographs and share few words about them, their character, where they are living etc.. Each and everyone of us like photos !! use that to refresh ourselves during the tough time. Recollect the memories and share with your family. The picture is worth a thousand words, but the memory is priceless. Everything has a end but memories last forever.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

