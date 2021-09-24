Reflections Of Morning Dawn 🌄 Sister Clara Hudmon #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerican #BlackAmericanMusic 🍑

One of the most precious reflections, regarding the morning 🌄 dawn is how it reminds us of there being another dawn, another day! We are blessed by the Most High to have awakened to another day. Yes. We are truly blessed. As the elders of Black America often say, everyone didn’t wake up, during this morning. From a Biblical realm, tomorrow is not promised. Every morning in our awakening is a gift. Every morning! So, arise precious Darlings. Arise, in the morning dawn!

Have you ever got up early in the morning, in order to see the rising sun? Have you? And, within that morning scent, how did you truly feel? What was the feeling like when no one was awake? There you are. It’s just you and the sun. The morning rising is set up. The air is silent, as the wind leaves its tracing on the leaves and trees. There you are. Connected. Intertwined. Present in your conversation, with the, Divine!

Arising into the precious nature of the morning sun 🌄 . There is something holistic and humane, when it comes to the joys (and meditations) of silence. For, it leads to stillness. Through stillness, we are permitted to experience what it means to have a peaceful conversation with the Most High! When in such an environment, we are given the ability, to listen! We listen to the voice of the Most High. In the wind. Through the trees. The chirping of birds. The sounds of nature. Oh, yes! We hear through everything!

Some of the greatest songs are produced in silence. Why? Well, it’s because through the course of silence is where all of the riches are housed. Even til’ this very day, there are musical jewels, which have yet to be, discovered. Through and through, we are continuing to listen (and uncover).

Returning to the world of Gospel music; and we always will. Even til’ this very day, it serves as a healing perfume, from the birthing of Black America’s gardens. That’s real! And, will always be so!

Another holistic feature, concerning songs about the morning dawn, is how we are permitted to reflect on our loved ones, who have crossed over! Yes. We are. Knowing that in Heaven’s arms, they are watching over us. An army of angels, who guide our safekeeping. That’s another layer, which makes morning time so precious and a blessing.

So, yes. Each and every morning, we awaken in order to give praise for having another chance. Grace for things we have not earned. Simultaneously, even for those who did not awake, their presence in the Heavenly gardens is a blessing, as well.

Back to Gospelic vibes! Are you ready? Here we go! The song 🎵 is entitled, “I’m Going To Wait For The Morning Sun!” A key word is “wait.” As the days go by, we are pressed into experiencing an attribute of abundance and magic. It’s a taste of Heavenly magic! By the way, can you see it? The Morning dawn is a painting (and photograph), waiting to be, captured. Its very rising is a sign of praise! Can you imagine that silent breath, when seeing the sun, come to life?

Watching the morning sun, arise, is one of the foundations of patience. For, it teaches us that we are on Earth’s timing. It is up to humanity to align our bodies to her natural time. We can’t rush time, no matter how we try. Furthermore, we can never own it; nor control it. Time is meant for a graceful touch into her existence. That’s the purpose of, time.

As the day is coming to a close, we are moved to reflecting on the early morning. How did we start our day? What was our initial plan? Did we have a plan to begin with? That’s another purpose for awaking during the early spacing of the morning? We are permitted to foresee the coming hours; allowing the Most High to guide our footprints along the way. That’s the very purpose, for such a plan. Let the Most High be our guide. Every morning. A new day has dawned. For it comes through a precious whisper; through the rising of, the morning sun! 🌞

Sister Clara Hudmon