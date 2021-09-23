Reflections by Ray – Article [8] #Believe in #Yourself

I remember standing up to deliver my first presentation … it was at a course that I had attended, and we were called on by the presenter to present our team outputs to the rest of the class. It was the first time I had ever presented something, but I believed I could and mustered up the courage to go on stage and talk about what my team and I had done.

I was hired at the course and that first job set the stage for my career.

Made me reflect, if I hadn’t got that belief in myself, I would never have got that opportunity, would never have started my career in management and public speaking which has now become my passion.

The biggest difference I have noticed between successful and unsuccessful people isn’t intelligence, isn’t opportunity or fate … it’s the belief that they can make their goals happen.

I’ll share another more personal story where my husband and I were unable to have children eight years after our marriage, and I was traveling on a plane back to my workplace. I sat next to a lady called Susan, who I never saw again, but who really taught me the power of self-belief that day.

We chatted that day, I was in a bit of an emotional mess having just visited a doctor who had told us quite directly that I would not be able to have children, and all she did for some time was listen. At the end she asked me a simple question “Do you believe Rachel that you are destined to be a mother?” I replied, “I don’t know now”. She was relentless, she asked me again, “Do you believe you can be a mother?” I still shook my head. She didn’t give up until I almost screamed “Of course I believe I can be a mom, I would be the best mom”. She looked at me calmly then and said “Then dear you will”.

And it struck me… I needed to believe that I could do it. That we could overcome all odds, that I would be a mother. I was pregnant within 2 months of that conversation … of course the fertility treatments had something to do with it… but I always believe that it was that self-belief that got rooted in my mind that I could do it that had everything to do with it. Thank you, Susan, wherever you are…

I have two amazing kids today and I thought I had mastered this belief in myself. But life keeps throwing challenges at me as I’m sure it does to most of us … We all deal with uncertainty, vulnerability, and failure. You need to trust that all will be OK. You need to have that self-belief that you will get through it.

You might find people that encourage you to keep going. Keep those people close, they are indispensable. Move away from those that discourage you, those who feed your anxieties rather than help you overcome them.

Nurture your self -belief, keep challenging yourself to do things that scare you, it may be a sky dive, it may be public speaking, it may be just getting the courage to do the things you want to do, go for it, believe you can do it and its done.

Whenever you get an opportunity that you feel you are not really qualified for, say yes and then work on yourself to excel at it. See it as an opportunity to better yourself, to learn something new, to raise the bar.

Be willing to try new things, make new friends, experiment with tools you have never used, because if you don’t do that, then you will not make any progress.

Take those “What- if” questions out of your mind, those “buts”, the doubts are in your mind, not in anyone else’s.

The world is big, and you are a little person in it, not many people worry about whether you will fail or succeed except maybe your mom! and remember, most people will want you to succeed, fewer people would want you to fail. The only real failure is when you do not take any action.

So, stop wanting to believe in yourself and start believing in yourself today… nothing is impossible.

It’s all in the mind, if you visualize yourself doing it, the world is your stage and self – belief the curtains that will open it for you.

Until next time,

Ray.