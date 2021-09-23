Reflections by Ray # 9 – The Power of Laughter

I had a quiet life growing up, convent educated, strict parents where laughing aloud was more or less restricted to when I read “Laughter the best medicine” from my Dad’s Readers Digest collection.

How sad you would think but it wasn’t bad.. it was just the way it was … of course my sisters and I had our fun times, but I truly realized the power of laughter when I moved to boarding and made friends.

Friends who made me laugh… Seema, Sathya, Bhaiya … friends I have reconnected with now who used to make me laugh out loud with their antics. Also remember my first crush who I was drawn to because of his big laugh and carefree nature… now that will get all my friends wondering 😊…

Have new friends now like young Sara who can’t stop giggling in lifts, Ali who is the most relaxed manager I have worked who has a great sense of humour, Indu who can change anything you say into a joke… and Dibya with her very unique sense of humour and I stopped to wonder, why is laughter so important and why is it indeed touted as the best medicine…

There is scientific evidence that laughter releases endorphins, lowers blood pressure, improves blood circulation to the heart, relaxes the whole body and boosts your immune system

but what I like about it most is that it makes you forget, even if for just a moment, it makes you forget all your stress and worries.

People these days are so caught up in their work, their phones, and its sadder I think that those fun filled moments are becoming rarer.You shouldn’t have to go to watch a stand-up show or a laughter club or indulge in laughter yoga! to laugh.

Laughter is your birthright, a natural part of life that is innate and inborn. Infants begin smiling during the first weeks of life and laugh out loud within months of being born. Even if you did not grow up in a household where laughter was a common sound, you can learn to laugh at any stage of life.

Begin with smiling, instead of looking down at your phone, look up and smile at people you pass in the street, the person serving you a morning coffee, or the co-workers you share an elevator with. Notice the effect this has on others.

Try to find humour in yourself, cultivate friendships that make you feel lighter not heavier. And that’s true as well, laughter has been scientifically proven to burn calories sort of like a mini aerobic work out.

Spend time with fun, playful people. These are people who laugh easily–both at themselves and at life’s absurdities–and who routinely find the humor in everyday events. Goof around with kids, they laugh easily and take life as it comes. Shared laughter is one of the most effective tools for keeping relationships exciting, so laugh with your loved ones.

When we lighten up we feel more positive and optimistic, more hopeful and engaged. We’re friendlier, younger, more attractive and more radiantly alive.

Friends who see me now who knew me before can see the difference, it’s not hard, you just need to surround yourself with people who are positive, have a great sense of humour, and you will find yourself so much happier, laughing from within.

Wish I could tell you a joke and make you laugh at the end of this but I’m one of those types who forgets the joke half way…so I better not try …

but hope I made you reflect on whether you are laughing enough …

One life, laugh your way through it!

Laughingly yours,

Ray.