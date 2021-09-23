Reflections by Ray # [7] – #Choices: Don’t get too hung up about your Choices…

Been making some pretty challenging choices of late and made me contemplate…

How many of us struggle or beat ourselves up about the choices we have made… or the ones we need to make?

An old friend and inspiration always tells me the past is done, live in the present and look forward to the future. Me being the notorious thinker that I am; realize I need to live with the choices made in the past… the present is now and I have the choice to make the best of it but the most exciting is the future where the entire world is my stage and I alone have the power to make the choices to change my life. Life is a journey on a long winding road. There are stops along the way, bumps, diversions but perhaps the ones that confuse us the most are the crossroads… With different paths to choose from, we often hesitate at these crossroads.

What is the guarantee that we would choose the right one? Would you take any road, or just stay where you are? You would be surprised at how many people just stand there afraid to take the risk, afraid to confront their fears and the other majority that choose the safest least risky route.

What people do not realize is that you do not really know where a road will lead you until you take it.

There are no guarantees. This is one of the most important things you need to realize about life. Nobody said that choosing to do the right thing all the time would always lead you to happiness. Loving someone with all your heart does not guarantee that it would be returned. Gaining fame and fortune does not always guarantee happiness.

The only thing you have power over is the decisions that you will make, and how you would act and react to different situations. Remember that there are no guarantees and wrong decisions are always at hindsight.

So my advice is to choose… decide… believe that you are choosing the best option at this point in time.

Be ready to face its consequences: good and bad. It may take you to a place of promise or to a sea of problems. But the important thing is that you have chosen to live your life instead of remaining a passive bystander to your own life.

Whether it is the right decision or not, only time can tell. But do not regret it whatever the outcome. Instead, learn from it and remember that you always have the chance to make better decisions in the future.

That said, there are some things that can aid you to make better choices such as

Weigh the pros and cons (The old favorite of decision-making). You make two columns on a piece of paper and write down all the positive things that will come of making a choice in one column and all the negative things in the other. In the end, the side with the most entries wins. It is better to give them a weight too to arrive at a better choice based on how important and valuable to you these things are. Take some time to consider the outcome you expect. Consider each option and ask the following questions:

What is the probable outcome of this choice?

What would be the outcome of doing the exact opposite?

What would be the long-term outcomes? Are they things I want to do or can live with?

3. There is also the totally contradictory way to this which is to just follow your instincts, that gut feeling which just spurs you to take that choice.

Studies show that this works just as well as those who make a long list of advantages and disadvantages… at the end of all that, you need to make the choice that best works for you and sometimes you don’t need all that analysis to know what you want to do.

4. Last but not the least, just don’t make choices that will hurt you or others (as in bad habits – uncontrollable drinking, incessant smoking, drug abuse, etc.) Your choices today and tomorrow will have an impact for years in your future some for the rest of your life. At the end of the day, even if not everything is under your control, make sure that the destination your choices will get you to something you can be proud of.

So, don’t get too hung up about your choices… it’s more important to have a growth mindset… and keep looking forward, not backwards, and be excited to apply lessons learned to make wiser choices.

Until next time…

Ray.