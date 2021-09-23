Reflections by Ray # [6] – # Make your #Life the #Best Ever, not just this #New Year

The New Year has begun and as the flood of New Year Greetings slowly dies down on our Smartphones, the next onslaught of articles on setting resolutions for the New Year are engulfing us, Celebrities’ New Year resolutions that you can emulate, New Year Tips for making this year your best ever, the list is endless!

Made me pause to reflect, why don’t people focus on making their lives better overall and not just this year?

Don’t get me wrong… short term goals are easier to action and do provide impetus to move forward but I feel many people including myself are missing the point…

The emphasis should be on making your Life the Best Ever, not just this year…

I would like to encourage you to watch a YouTube video launched this year by Guru Gaur Gopal Das again wrongly titled Wisdom for the New Year where actually he’s talking about Wisdom for Life. He talks about the average lifespan of a person to be about 70 years and if you convert that into months that is just 840 months to live. He compares our life to a jar full of these 840 marbles out of which we remove 12 marbles every year.

My immediate thought was “Oh life! How many marbles do I have left and how many of those marbles have I wasted!”

Hence article # 6… and please this is not just a bucket list!

This is about living your life to the fullest to your maximum potential before your marbles run out…

So how do you start …?

Have a look of what you are doing with your life.

Take stock of your life. Describe your current reality, not your aspirations. Take your time. You may be pleasantly surprised at what you have achieved to date in life or you might be unpleasantly shocked at how much time you have wasted to date.

Ask yourself am I OK with what I have written?

Remember, this is not an exercise to beat yourself up about time lost, dreams not fulfilled but rather to give you the realization of how much there is left to do. Evaluating where you are at gives you a baseline to work from. Those in the consulting world will understand this too well… almost all projects start with a Gap analysis/ baselining stage and this concept can be applied to your life as well.

2. Identify the things you really want to do in your life.

Reflect deeply on what you want the focus of your life to be.

Do this in two columns, the first for short-term focuses (this year) and the second for longer-term, life-changing focuses. Be aspirational.

Again take your time. All we do in this life is rush, rush, rush… let your inner dreams and ambitions surface…

What would you love to accomplish? Who would you love to be with before your time runs out? What are the fun things you would like to do, the places you want to visit, what are the things you want to be remembered by?

It helps to think across key dimensions such as emotional, spiritual, physical, financial, career/ passion to identify a holistic picture of what you want to do in your life.

Don’t copy others… this is your list… this is what your marbles are going to be made up of.

3. Set Goals for the marbles you have left. (If you are lucky you will have a few bonus ones that God will give you… that you can then use to do even more things…)

Goal setting is powerful because it forces you to crystallize in a time-bound manner what you want to achieve and by when. A life without goals is that of an aimless wanderer and prioritizing them with a timeframe will help you to channel your energies and efforts.

Share those goals with someone who will hold you accountable, who would support you, who would motivate you… ideally your soulmate, your bestie or your parents. Maybe even your kids, they sure would be happy to give you a taste of your own medicine!

Gurus advocate setting SMART goals always, and being a mini guru myself, I’m no different… goals that are not Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Time bound are just wishes written in sand that the relentless tide will wash away.

4. Monitor those goals on a monthly basis and take action.

My real job in life as Assistant Manager, Strategy & Performance, has reinforced that only what gets measured gets done. (© Peter Drucker). Unless you monitor those goals on a monthly basis (not sooner or you will get demotivated), they just won’t happen.

Another misconception is that by regular monitoring, results will be achieved. That is false. Unless measurement drives action, it is useless.

If goals are being achieved, they need to be sustained and further improved upon. If goals are not being achieved, corrective actions need to be taken.

5. Remember to enjoy the journey and celebrate your victories.

Last but not the least, remember, life is not just an endless pursuit of dreams and ambitions, you need to smell the roses along the way. Enjoying the journey is as important as reaching your destination.

Make that marble the colours of happiness you want it to reflect, make it sparkle, make it smile, make it fun to play with, make it hit against the ones it wants to hit, make it roll in places you want to go… take time to enjoy the journey.

Further, it is also so important to celebrate your victories… they could be small, they could be big, but everything needs to be celebrated.

Maybe you just do a little victory dance or you share your achievement with someone who genuinely feels happy for you… or you go all out, buy yourself something or go out with friends to celebrate. You need to treasure those victories and shout them out!

So what are you waiting for?

Make your marbles count rather than just count your marbles and set a plan for your life rather than yet another list of New Year Resolutions!

Hope I’ve given you something to reflect on …

Until next time.

Ray.