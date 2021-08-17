Reflections by Ray # [5] – Is #Ambition a good thing?

Have an old friend who’s really ambitious, who dreams of becoming a CEO and talks about it almost every other day… Almost 50 but always tells me life is just beginning…

His enthusiasm is infectious and has made me realize ‘The starting point of all achievement is desire.’ When ambition fuels your desire to succeed, you’re virtually unstoppable. There’s this undeniable hunger that leads you to passionate action.

Made me stop to reflect, is ambition a good thing? and why are there some negative connotations sometimes to this character trait? Also is it detrimental to be ambitious and never actually try to convert those ambitions into reality?

Hence article #5…

I believe the first thing people need to get their head around is to get clarity on their ambition… and whether this is really what they want to do.

So step 1 first is …

Be clear about your ambition

What is it you want to do? Do you want to become an entrepreneur, a social worker, a professional coach, a best-selling novelist, a CEO like my friend?

Make sure you ask yourself if this ambition will give you that sense of fulfilment and achievement you are looking for.

It is not just the monetary gain you should be looking at but whether this ambition will give you the sense of status, power, fame, and differentiation you are looking for. If it would add to your happiness then this is an added bonus. Always remember that there is a fine line between greed and ambition.

Also see if it is big enough and something you need to work at to achieve? If not it doesn’t warrant being called an ambition…

Is it something that is hugely important to you, personal and will make a difference to yours and others life? If so then that’s truly ambition…

The second and I believe the most important step is

2. Choose the right way to achieving your ambition

There are many ways to achieve success and this is probably why when someone is recognized as ambitious there’s always a negative reaction almost even a fear of it…

Who can forget Brutus’s famous lines and subsequent actions towards Julius Caesar…? “As he was ambitious, I slew him”.

Generally accepted as a prerequisite for success, ambition is nonetheless just as widely viewed as a murky word. Some view it as a virtue and others as a vice.There are no shortcuts, no underhand methods to achieving sustainable success and recognition.

So make sure you harness the positive power of ambition and achieve it in the right way.

Third…

3. Work on your ambition every day

Your ambition needs you to dedicate time to it every day, doing what needs to be done to either gain more knowledge, perfect your craft or master another and reach your goal.

It involves making sacrifices, hard work and tears, as great things are not achieved by dreams alone.

Ask yourself what you are willing to give up to accomplish it?

How many hours a day, how many days a week, how many parties, vacations or useless social media conversations are you willing to give up?

Unless you work at it, an ambition is just a dream. A dream is a wild fancy, something that we can idly pursue, without taking any steps to achieve it.

Ambitions are much more purposeful, they are an earnest desire for some type of achievement or distinction, as power, honor, fame, or wealth, and the willingness to strive for its attainment.

So if you are nurturing an ambition, ensure you find time to work at it…

4. Expose yourself to people who can help you realize your ambition

Ambitious people break away from their normal work circle, and expose themselves to new ways of thinking. You need to talk with and learn from people different from yourself.

Be open to dialogue with acquaintances and even select strangers, as you may uncover interesting opportunities.

The late author Jim Rohn said: ‘You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.’

So find role models, befriend and learn from mentors. Make friends with people smarter than you and more successful in the fields you are interested in.” You will then surely know how to carve the way for your ambition.

Last but not the least remember…

5. Failure does not exist in the dictionary for ambitious people

Studies have found that, on average, ambitious people attain higher levels of education and income, build more prestigious careers, and, despite the nocuous effects of their ambition, report higher levels of overall life satisfaction.

However, due to chance and foolishness, some ambitious people may end up falling short of their ambitions, although this still lands them far ahead of their more unassuming peers.

So don’t be afraid to be ambitious and act on your ambitions…

and remember it’s never too late to start.

Until next time.

Ray.