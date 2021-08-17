Contributor Log In/Sign Up
#Reflections by Ray # [4] – #Starting Over

Made a gaffe the other day, felt bad, and embarrassed and though I recovered by the end of the day, it made me reflect once again… How do you start over, when you get something wrong, either at work, with your boss, with a colleague, a soulmate or a close friend? How do you start over […]

Made a gaffe the other day, felt bad, and embarrassed and though I recovered by the end of the day, it made me reflect once again…

How do you start over, when you get something wrong, either at work, with your boss, with a colleague, a soulmate or a close friend? How do you start over when you decide to quit your job and launch into a totally new career a new place?

And I say start with …

1.Acknowledge your vulnerability…

When you are suddenly in a situation that you didn’t really want to be or you put yourself in, you become vulnerable and the uncertainty scares you. Acknowledge that it’s ok to feel that way. Nothing signifies the end of this world… ever.

You may need to face some uncomfortable truths, but use these to make sure yourself stronger. If it involves someone dear or someone you have to work with day after day, apologize, nothing better than a heartfelt sorry.

2. Let go …

Starting over begins with letting go.

If it’s with a relationship and you overreacted, or you weren’t really in the wrong, or the words rushed out of your mouth while your brain was still processing them, you need to forgive yourself first and Let go!

On a professional front, if you are starting over on a totally different career choice or you are trying to get back on your feet after being made redundant, you need to reboot to be able to take on new challenges.

Your past experiences, failures, and successes have all taught you something. More than you realize. And knowing what you know now means you aren’t starting over. You’re just beginning again.

3. Accept what is …

Surrender to what is.

Accept the situation you are in as if you have chosen it. Make peace with the present moment and you will be at peace all throughout your journey.

It will be hard and difficult at first but you need to accept it fully. Only then can you embrace what lies ahead.

4. Plunge into the deep…

Don’t hesitate to plunge into the deep. If you are starting over, don’t be afraid to lay it all out on the table, to take the risk, to clear what is in your mind.

If you are on a new career path, storm ahead, you have nothing to lose, this is your chosen path now, plunge right in and swim with the sharks.

You have been given another chance. Don’t let it slip by. A chance to show the world what you are made of, a chance to live again.

Remember this is the first chapter of your new life. You have a chance to get it right,

Hope this has helped anyone who needs to start over…

Till we meet again,

 Ray.

    Rachel Mathew, #Reflections by Ray

    Rachel is a Management Consultant, Public Speaker, Blogger and Trainer with over 24 years’ experience initially in Process Improvement and ISO Management Systems and then more Strategic Consulting like the Balanced Scorecard, Strategic Planning, Change Management, Business Excellence Models, Innovation and Benchmarking.

    She is a motivational blogger and key note speaker at local and international events..

    She currently advises the Strategy and Excellence function at Dubai Airport Free Zone in her role as Strategy & Excellence Specialist. She has also previously worked with another major government municipal organisation; Dubai Municipality for a period of 5 years in a similar role.

    Prior to working internally to these government organisations, Rachel worked for a Business Transformation Consultancy, Bywater plc headquartered in Reading, UK in their Middle East office. She also worked for a Major Certification Body in the Middle East (BVQI) for a year as an assessor before foraying into the Management Consultancy & Training arena to assist organisations achieve outstanding and sustainable business results.

    Rachel is a member of the Institute of Management Consultants, a Certified Level 4 Innovation Facilitator, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, a Certified Excellence Awards (European Foundation Quality Model Assessor & Dubai Quality Award Assessor) and Lead Assessor for ISO Quality & Environmental Management Systems (IRCA). Rachel brings a wealth of practical hands – on experience both as a Consultant and as a Practitioner.

