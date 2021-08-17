Reflections by Ray # [4] – #Starting Over

Made a gaffe the other day, felt bad, and embarrassed and though I recovered by the end of the day, it made me reflect once again…

How do you start over, when you get something wrong, either at work, with your boss, with a colleague, a soulmate or a close friend? How do you start over when you decide to quit your job and launch into a totally new career a new place?

And I say start with …

1.Acknowledge your vulnerability…

When you are suddenly in a situation that you didn’t really want to be or you put yourself in, you become vulnerable and the uncertainty scares you. Acknowledge that it’s ok to feel that way. Nothing signifies the end of this world… ever.

You may need to face some uncomfortable truths, but use these to make sure yourself stronger. If it involves someone dear or someone you have to work with day after day, apologize, nothing better than a heartfelt sorry.

2. Let go …

Starting over begins with letting go.

If it’s with a relationship and you overreacted, or you weren’t really in the wrong, or the words rushed out of your mouth while your brain was still processing them, you need to forgive yourself first and Let go!

On a professional front, if you are starting over on a totally different career choice or you are trying to get back on your feet after being made redundant, you need to reboot to be able to take on new challenges.

Your past experiences, failures, and successes have all taught you something. More than you realize. And knowing what you know now means you aren’t starting over. You’re just beginning again.

3. Accept what is …

Surrender to what is.

Accept the situation you are in as if you have chosen it. Make peace with the present moment and you will be at peace all throughout your journey.

It will be hard and difficult at first but you need to accept it fully. Only then can you embrace what lies ahead.

4. Plunge into the deep…

Don’t hesitate to plunge into the deep. If you are starting over, don’t be afraid to lay it all out on the table, to take the risk, to clear what is in your mind.

If you are on a new career path, storm ahead, you have nothing to lose, this is your chosen path now, plunge right in and swim with the sharks.

You have been given another chance. Don’t let it slip by. A chance to show the world what you are made of, a chance to live again.

Remember this is the first chapter of your new life. You have a chance to get it right,

Hope this has helped anyone who needs to start over…

Till we meet again,

Ray.