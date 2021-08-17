Reflections by Ray [3] – #Be #Unique

If you are striving to be Unique,

Congratulations, you already are … thanks to genetics and that great power up there, every human being that has ever lived, or ever will live, is unique.

My reflection today is, however, how can you enhance your Uniqueness? And why does it matter?

Want to share a few thoughts on why you should dare to be different, celebrate the special uniqueness that is you, and not worry about what others think…

1.Be Genuine…

Many people try to copy others instead of just being themselves. Know that you are special. You don’t need to imitate someone else. You can be inspired by someone but let your inner self radiate from within.

Love a message I read by Doe Zantamata © some time back about us all just being flowers in the sun and that each of us blooms in our own way, each one has worth and it really doesn’t matter if you are an early or late bloomer just as long as you make sure to bloom to your full.

Something that really moved me then and made me try to kick my bad habit of constantly wishing I had done something sooner, made better choices etc…

Just bloom in your uniqueness. Celebrate yourself. There is no one identical to you. Dare to be your own person and disregard what others may think.

2. Stop trying to hide…

I have two wonderful boys and as I watch them grow, I keep encouraging them to fight their fears, to stop trying to hide, as facing your fears I think is central to building your uniqueness. I know what they have inside of them and want others to see what they have to offer.

Others can’t offer what you have, so why are you trying to hide? Do not be shy because others are louder, more confident, more outspoken…

Find your voice.

Most of the fears we have are endless rewinds of our own insecurities buzzing away in our brains, which others don’t know about. So keep them there! and make your voice heard, however, small it is.

Others may share some of your talents and abilities, but there is no one who is identical to you. You are a product of your instincts and perceptions from childhood and as you grow, your life experiences make you the person you are today.

Your thinking is yours and yours alone… Don’t be afraid to express it.

3. Dress well…have your own sense of style…

You don’t need to be Lady Gaga, though she is a true advocate of uniqueness!

But create your own style that you are comfortable with. Your outfit doesn’t need to shout out at other people, but you need to create your own unique sense of style that showcases your personality and exudes confidence and poise.

Choose what suits you and makes you feel at ease. Pay heed to good friends’ advice but know what you want to be happy wearing and what you want to be known by.

4. Keep Learning, Keep Creating…

Being unique means always having something to add, something to contribute and to do this you need to learn continually. Establish a goal to eventually become the master in your field or in any field that you love.

Do whatever it takes, whether through attending conferences, reading books, or taking classes to learn as much as you can on your chosen subject.

Be creative. Unique people are creative, they come up with new ideas, new ways of doing things and shine like a spark in a crowd. Don’t be afraid to take risks, to try new things and display your uniqueness.

5. Fight for your dreams…

I mentioned this in a previous reflection on finding “Real Happiness” and I believe this is true to being truly unique and different too … when you passionately believe in yourself and make your dreams a reality, your uniqueness will shine to the world then without you even being conscious about it…

If you look at some of the people who have really celebrated their uniqueness in this world such as Oprah Winfrey, Jim Carrey, the late Steve Jobs and our very own Gandhiji…they followed what they believed in.

So what are you waiting for… go enhance your uniqueness… and start by just being YOU!

See you around.

Ray.