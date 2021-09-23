Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

#Reflections by Ray #[15] – Learning to #respond and not #react

“Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.” – ― Charles R. Swindoll A well known quote.. and I am guilty as hell of doing this exactly so I thought it would be useful to pen this down for others as well as I am very much a work in […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

“Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.” –

― Charles R. Swindoll

A well known quote.. and I am guilty as hell of doing this exactly so I thought it would be useful to pen this down for others as well as I am very much a work in progress here.

Such a wise quote and yet so hard to follow… there are so many things that happen to you in life, whether it is a career ambition you wished for all your life that is just not materializing, whether its a startup you wanted to launch, a book you wanted to write or a movie you wanted to produce that is just not taking off, whether the parent or sibling you looked up to didn’t live up to your expectations, whether you are the second option for the person you love, whether you went through terrible traumas in life .. bullying, rape, shaming, illness, being used, neglect, whatever (am not including death of a parent at a young age or death of a child/loved sibling at whatever age) as I do think these things stay with you for a lifetime… and I truly admire those who can get through those situations…but just think of those other things and it only amounts to around 10% .. and I guess that’s the essence of this quote, we need to ensure we react positively to the 10% of the “bad” things that happen to us .. as this makes up your 90%.

Please note that I am not minimizing anyone’s traumas or disappointments…God knows I have my fair share of them and as I said am still work in progress, but I am learning to finally be friends with the 90% rather than the 10%…

Someone told me recently you are determined to be sad.. so you will be sad and I was like do I have a choice!! but then I realized yes we all do… We have the choice of how we react to what happens to us, of how we let things affect us, of how we decide to spend the rest of our lives.

It doesn’t feel good to have a bad thing happen to you. I know. But, each and every single time, we have to put ourselves back out there and keep pushing. All too often, we easily give up on things, and even on life as we know it, and we retreat like hermits back into our caves.

That’s not the way to live. That’s not what your life is meant to be. It’s just not. You can’t allow that bad situation to delimit you, but rather to define you for the next stages of life. Whatever it is, another person has also struggled with it. You’re not the first and you won’t be the last.

When we say that life is 10% what happens and 90% how you react, it puts a serious onus on our reaction. So how do we change the way we react? If you’re a firebrand like me, then you probably struggle with your tempers and emotions. If you are an empath, you would be very attuned to energy and situations like this do affect your energy which makes it hard to not react to things. Don’t let others labels of you define you… they do not know half the story.

I think the key thing I have learnt is that things may not happen the way you want them to because there is a higher divine that knows what’s best for you or, maybe it’s you that needs to put the work in something whether its a job or relationship to achieve what you are hoping for, or maybe you just need to accept that some people just have it better than others.

One way I have found useful is to think of the things I should be grateful for.. and yes I still react but then I try to focus on the positives I have with the job, the situation or the person..

Exercise is good, breathing is better, change of place is sometimes needed as moving away from situations and people that constantly trigger you, will help you minimize your reactions but the hardest part is the inner work on yourself and how you respond and sometimes running away isn’t going to resolve it.

As Charles Swindoll also said ” Attitude is more important than the past, the education, the money, the circumstances, the failure, the successes, than what other people think or say or do. It is more important than appearance, giftedness or skill. It will make or break a company, a church, or a home.

The remarkable thing is we have a choice everyday regarding the attitude we will embrace for that day. We cannot change our past. Nor can we change the fact that people will act in a certain way. We also cannot change the inevitable. The only thing we can do is play on the one string we have, and that is our response to the things that happen.”

Until next time…

Work in Progress Ray 🙂

    Rachel Mathew, #Reflections by Ray

    Rachel is a Management Consultant, Public Speaker, Blogger and Trainer with over 24 years’ experience initially in Process Improvement and ISO Management Systems and then more Strategic Consulting like the Balanced Scorecard, Strategic Planning, Change Management, Business Excellence Models, Innovation and Benchmarking.

    She is a motivational blogger and key note speaker at local and international events..

    She currently advises the Strategy and Excellence function at Dubai Airport Free Zone in her role as Strategy & Excellence Specialist. She has also previously worked with another major government municipal organisation; Dubai Municipality for a period of 5 years in a similar role.

    Prior to working internally to these government organisations, Rachel worked for a Business Transformation Consultancy, Bywater plc headquartered in Reading, UK in their Middle East office. She also worked for a Major Certification Body in the Middle East (BVQI) for a year as an assessor before foraying into the Management Consultancy & Training arena to assist organisations achieve outstanding and sustainable business results.

    Rachel is a member of the Institute of Management Consultants, a Certified Level 4 Innovation Facilitator, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, a Certified Excellence Awards (European Foundation Quality Model Assessor & Dubai Quality Award Assessor) and Lead Assessor for ISO Quality & Environmental Management Systems (IRCA). Rachel brings a wealth of practical hands – on experience both as a Consultant and as a Practitioner.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    IT STILL HURTS LIKE THE FIRST DAY YOU LEFT US:

    by Aysha Ahmed
    Community//

    “How to be mindful.” With Beau Henderson & Erin Taylor

    by Beau Henderson
    Community//

    “How extremely busy executives make time to be great parents”, with Steve Gianoutsos & Dr. Ely Weinschneider

    by Dr. Ely Weinschneider, Psy.D.
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.