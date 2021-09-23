Reflections by Ray #[14]- # Calling out all those who Just Live in the Moment

How many of you follow this quote below…

or this one

Know I may not get a lot of thumbs up for this article as I am opposing great gurus here and I am writing after a hiatus so am a little rusty … but I need to put this one out... ok … for me… and for anyone who cares to hear… because I am fed up of people telling me to live in the moment… forget the past and not to worry about the future…

So, come humor me please and reflect with me …

What is this “Just live in the moment” mentality?

For me … everything you do in the moment is because of whatever you lived in the past until that moment and everything you do in the moment is for whatever you aspire or dream to be in the future.

I mean… have you seen these Gurus… either they have made a fortune selling their beliefs or they have reached some nirvana mode… with no touch with reality. The vast majority of the world is just not at that level please… and let me ask?

What is wrong in reflecting on your past if it was better than your present? What is wrong in working to a future if its better than your present?

We are shaped from the time we are in our mother’s womb, we are who we are based on the home we were brought up in… if we were loved by our parents we are able to love as adults, if we were encouraged to stimulate our brain as a child or we had role models, we read and continue to learn as adults to be inspired further, if we had lots of friends and were exposed to the outside world, we are more independent and can interact well with our peers…

So doesn’t our past define who we are ? Why do we have to forget that and just embrace who you are now…

I am proud of my past, it built me to who and where I am today … struggles, grief, joys, successes, failures, I remember every single day from the time I was three years old. It’s a blessing and a curse to remember and feel everything so deeply I know but that is what defines me and I am not willing to bury it.

Am I saying… living in the moment is not important…no… my understanding of living in the moment isn’t just doing what you want, when you want… It’s savouring the moments when you are actually living them but being conscious of your past and your future.

It is enjoying being fully present during a conversation, it’s soaking up the sunset without worrying about tomorrow or next week, it’s stepping outside at dawn and relishing the sound of the koel bird in the morning or the chants at the local temple…it’s enjoying the high of a good presentation… it’s being around people you can trust fully in that moment and knowing they have your back… it’s being true to who you are as a person in that moment.

and it is also truly liking yourself in that moment. This I think is key…

And the future? I didn’t want to talk about COVID in this one, but tell me why did the whole world panic and still is cautious if we could all just live in the moment, why do people try to find solutions when trouble hits,… if there was only this “momentary” state?

We live in the moment in the hope for a better future. Knowing that you are fine just as you are does not preclude the possibility of continuing to learn, grow, and walk an ever healthier and more meaningful path.

I am a person who does not fear death, I actually welcome it… and I believe death will be a final beautiful resting place… but I am aware I still have a lot to do in life.. for my kids… for their future… I urge them to study for their future like most of we parents do, I go to work every day for their future. Just think aren’t some of your happiest moments when we achieve what we have worked for over years, whether it’s a position we aspired to reach or a book we wanted to write, or when our kids turn out to be good human beings…

I’m speaking as a 50-year-old mother but it’s the same for the millennials these days they work even harder these days for a better future. We were the hippies 😊.

So, forgive me Oprah, Tolle, Lao Tzu… and all your followers…

Everything we are in the moment is because of our past…and what we hope to attain in the future… so sorry this live in the moment is just baloney for want of a better word…

It just promotes a senseless unaccountable existence, where you hide behind your phones and pretend life is great because you do not bother about what happened to you in the past or what lies ahead… or like these gurus you have reached a stage in your life where you have millions of followers and can just mouth these beatitudes…

Life is not just about momentary pleasures…Life is a commitment to do better every day … and if you just think day to day… that is where you will stay in life… in your relationships, in your career, in your soul…

Being consistently in the present moment is a denial of what came before, and what comes after and limits you to that moment.

Reflect on this lesser-known quote below today from Einstein… n he was clever right?

Until next time…

Sounding off…

Ray. (Past, Present and Future)

PS…Think I was really mad when I wrote this one… do see this last quote and laugh 🙂