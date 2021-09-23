Reflections by Ray # [12] – #Memorable #moments – Muddled #years … #Passion#Dreams#Career# Choices

Ever since I finished my other piece on “The Power of Clarity” where in retrospect I said that despite the lack of clarity I had early on in my college years, there were memorable moments in those muddled years, my fingers have been itching to write this article; which goes to show, what’s most important in life are those memorable moments…

So, for today, come and muddle along with me through my college and first job years … who knows… especially if you studied in India you might identify with some of them…

Maybe if I had that clarity then, I would not have had such a good time…

Let me start from 1985… I landed in India for my 11th grade having studied in Africa during my early school years. I was placed in a strict convent where my two elder sisters were already staying.

Still, it did not prepare me for the change I was about to experience. The nuns had a strict routine of study times, prayer times and bed times! besides rules on what we could wear…where we could go etc. Was more like a central jail … Still remember the long fully covered skirts we were forced to wear, the unpalatable food we were coerced to eat and the 5am mass we were all dragged to attend, me sometimes from under my bed…

Despite all that, we had the most glorious times ever; went to college and sat in a huge mixed class of 91 but I had my girlfriends from the hostel and we lived in our little world. We used to be so hungry and our sugar levels so low, especially after climbing the 93 broken-down steps to our college, which was atop a hill; that we used to jump into a small store Savera outside our college gate and binge on Mysore Pak (a ghee-laden Indian sweet) and Sip up (a type of coloured iced sweetened water).

There was a lodge outside our hostel and they made the most delicious beef and parotta… (If you ever go to Kerala, try this OK! They don’t make it anywhere like it tastes back home…) and we used to bribe our gardener to buy it for us and throw it over the wall where we would wait to catch it. I remember being caught by the Hostel warden once and being warned that I would have to leave the hostel and stay at that lodge. Remember the solidarity we had when we were berated.

I think those friendships have moulded me into the team player and leader I am today.

At college, who wouldn’t identify with the study tours (who even remembers the places! was all about the stolen glances, the laughter and whispers) the “Ganamelas” (song shows), the College days, the Arts festivals, the scary strikes, the backbenchers mischievousness, the legendary teachers, the music that still resonates in my soul, the mad cramming before exams …

Would I change that for a very clear career path in some American university, nah, never… these were real soulful experiences I wouldn’t trade for anything…

God knows what I studied, our college professors at Mar Ivanios were the best, but I was just getting used to the change… first year exams came and I had taken Math as an optional subject, and I was finding it really tough, compared to the easy Math I had done at O levels in Africa.

I flunked. Can never forget that day and always bless that exam invigilator who saw my empty answer booklet and told me to go and cancel the paper, as anyways it was optional. Did that and muddled along another year, doing pretty well in the other subjects and scoring well at grade 12.

There you go “You are cut out to be a doctor”, Dad said.

I was rebellious, blood made me feel sick, it still does… but did I have a choice? Nah…

Was put in some tutorial class where I jostled with a million others to get through the entrance exams. It was pointless, I guess even God knew that it would injure a lot of other people if I were to become a doctor because I am so clumsy not to mention I still can’t stand the sight of blood.

Remember feeling like an absolute failure though when my Dad told me I hadn’t tried enough to get through, for those of you know the Indian doctor entry system, you could be a doctor or a dentist next or a homeo doctor or an agriculturist, but I didn’t qualify for any of the above.

Three fourths of our class became doctors and were celebrating while I was secretly celebrating not becoming one!

However, I was totally confused now on what to do next.

Every other Science degree had Math as a subsidiary except Zoology so I opted for that. The worst subject choice ever in terms of career, but the best class I ever had in my life and responsible for moulding my open personality I have today.

I finally talked to boys; we had the friendliest set in our class. Some are still my best friends to date.

Everything was hunky dory except for dissections class where I just could not bring myself to kill a living frog… Remember the screams, naughty ones letting go of their live frogs and pandemonium reigning supreme. Skipped the rat dissection day, I threw up in the hostel just thinking of it; didn’t want to go to class and face the embarrassment of passing out.

Muddled along some more as I realized I had a penchant for languages and I used to love French class, which I had taken as a second language. Sort of runs in the family, my elder sister used to teach French as well.. so I asked my professor what I could do to become a lecturer later on. He gave me the prospectus of Madurai Kamaraj University…

So before my degree marks came out, I made a run for it… this time to Madurai…to do my MA in French.. I loved the campus, the curriculum and although it wasn’t the same as Kerala, made a few good friends and we used to hop out for all of Kamal Hassan’s movies at Madurai theatres, remember the all-girls study tour to Pondicherry, Mahabilapuram etc… can’t forget the cobbled French streets, the restaurants, the dancing on the beach… was just pure clean fun and enjoyment.

Wasn’t meant to last though… on one hand the ragging was quite severe which terrified me while I awaited my turn and then my degree Zoology marks came out and to my dismay and my parents’ delight, I was the first rank holder all Kerala… that was enough for my Mom, jumped into a car and brought me back to Kerala to rejoin Biology…

I rebelled to no avail… wanted to do something different… and applied for PG in Marine Biology at CUSAT. Went for the test and even did badly on purpose so I wouldn’t get through but they saw my rank and called me for the interview and before I knew it there I was doing Marine Biology.

Nothing exciting as I had hoped … we didn’t even do deep sea diving once! went to boring shrimp farms instead, studied geology and oceanography as theoretic lengthy subjects , besides the anatomy of every sea creature.. although thankfully there were no dissections, that was a mighty relief…

Studies I guess was fairly ok but fate had a different plan for me… I met my husband there and my entire life and focus changed as I guess most Indian girls lives do after they get married.

Took more than 4 years for us to get married while he looked out for a job in the Gulf and I got one at Cochin to avoid getting married off to someone else …at a smelly seafood plant in Cochin in an even smellier Microbiology Lab… again a job my parents were very against as they wanted me to do my PhD (God Forbid!) but then love sort of does strange things to your brain and makes you extremely stubborn so this time I won.

Still hadn’t found my career passion and it was only when we had a project at this seafood company on developing a management system to ISO where we had a British consultant come in and consult / train for us that I realized… Hey! this is something I like… they stopped his contract and I handled the project.

Later, when I followed my hubby on to Dubai… I came across a management course in the newspapers and though we were quite broke then, felt I should attend to gain the credentials in something I was good at… I was hired by the company that ran the course and the rest is history…

Been in the management consulting field since, and when I look back now I realise I should have done an MBA or Masters in some Management field and definitely not Masters in Marine Biology but…

Life has its way of making us sail over choppy waters until we reach a tranquil place and then waits a little before pushing us out to turbulent waters again…

So what do I wish to say… don’t worry if you muddle along my friends… some may count it as wasted years but what matters is that you eventually follow your dreams…For me of late… I have even bigger dreams to fulfil and higher mountains to scale now that I truly know my purpose and passion …

Let me get about doing that and leave you with my usual dose of advice especially to those anxious youngsters out there…

Cherish those memorable moments over those muddled years… They will always put a smile on your face and bring a warmth to your soul …

and to my colleagues … Best Wishes for the New Year …

Yes, I know I am 10 days late… but guess I still like muddling around…

Until next time…

Ray.